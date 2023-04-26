The force was strong for Sherrard as it pierced Rock Island Alleman during Wednesday's 18-3 thumping in Illinois high school softball on April 26.
In recent action on April 19, Rock Island Alleman faced off against East Moline United Township and Sherrard took on Aledo Mercer County on April 19 at Aledo Mercer County High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.