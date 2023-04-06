Sterling weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 4-3 victory against East Moline United Township for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 6.
In recent action on March 28, East Moline United Township faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Sterling took on Moline on March 28 at Moline High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.