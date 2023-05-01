Sterling earned a convincing 7-2 win over Moline at Moline High on May 1 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 27, Moline faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Sterling took on Rock Island on April 27 at Rock Island High School.
