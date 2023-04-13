No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Sterling followed in snuffing Rock Island Alleman's offense 10-0 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 13.

In recent action on April 5, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Rock Island and Sterling took on East Moline United Township on April 6 at East Moline United Township High School.

