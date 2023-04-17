Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Taylor Ridge Rockridge stopped Geneseo to the tune of a 10-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 17.

In recent action on April 13, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Port Byron Riverdale on April 13 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.