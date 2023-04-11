The force was strong for Taylor Ridge Rockridge as it pierced Port Byron Riverdale during Tuesday's 11-1 thumping in Illinois high school softball action on April 11.

In recent action on April 6, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Morrison and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on April 6 at Sherrard High School.

