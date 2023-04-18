Moline derailed East Moline United Township's hopes after a 5-4 verdict on April 18 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 14, East Moline United Township faced off against Rock Falls and Moline took on Geneseo on April 11 at Moline High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.