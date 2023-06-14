An early dose of momentum thrust Wilton to a 12-1 runaway past West Liberty in Iowa high school softball action on June 14.
In recent action on June 7, West Liberty faced off against Wilton and West Liberty took on Wilton on June 7 at Wilton High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.