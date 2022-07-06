Louisa-Muscatine blows past Camanche in 2A quarterfinals

LETTS — Behind a big first inning and starting pitcher Piper Brant, the Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons overpowered the Camanche Storm.

The Falcons' first six hitters of the game scored and in the circle, Brant faced 19 batters, struck out 10 and allowed just one hit — to the first batter she faced — as Louisa-Muscatine advanced to the Region 7 semifinals by beating Camanche 10-0 in five innings at L-M High School on Wednesday night.

"The biggest success of (the L-M softball program) is putting a standard on the work ethic it takes to be a member of this team," Brant said. "I think we are fully prepared to meet the expectations we put on ourselves this year."

L-M will host Van Buren County in a regional semifinal Friday. Van Buren County beat Pekin 10-0 to move on.

Against the Storm, the Falcons (23-8) scored in all but one inning, capped off by an RBI double by junior McKenzie Kissell to score Lily Fischer, who drew onr of the half-dozen walks issued to L-M.

Four of them came in the first.

"After the game, we talked about how loose they're playing," L-M head coach Brian Butler said. "In previous years, we've had a lot of pressure on us, a lot of tension, and we'd just squeak by in these first regional games. So I was so glad to see them come out and have fun. We took advantage of some good situations with our base running and we scored right away.

"And (Piper) got into a groove and did a great job."

After an error by the Storm (8-17) brought in McKenna Hohenadel and McKenzie Kissell for the first two runs of the game, Morgan Stecher singled to left and both Brant and Bree Randall were given a base on balls leading to another run.

Before the frame was done, L-M picked up a Madilyn Eichelberger RBI and scored once more on an error. Hohenadel also picked up a stolen base, her 23rd of the season. The senior center fielder broke the single-season school mark earlier this season.

"That first inning was very important to us," said Stecher, a sophomore catcher. "We like to start out on top and we did a great job of that tonight.

"We have a lot of confidence in Piper (pitching) and when we can get up early, that gives her a lot of determination. It took us a while this season to get our defense set, but I think everyone is ready for what's coming."

Kissell finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Brant chipped in a 2-for-2 effort at the plate with a walk while improving her pitching record to 18-3 and surpassed the 150-strikeout mark for the year.

"My team is a huge help," the senior Mount Mercy commit said. "When we keep our attitudes up, it changes the game completely. We came into this game ready. That was the biggest thing. It was a total game-changer.

"We have an extreme amount of trust in each other. We can produce no matter the situation, no matter who's at bat. That's takes a lot of pressure off any individual."

That was on display against the Storm, as L-M had a run scored or RBI from every spot in the lineup.

"There's a different make-up to this team," Butler said. "We didn't come in ranked No. 1, we started lower and we liked that. We don't mind flying under the radar. The girls are seeing the ball well. They were disciplined at the plate, put the ball in play when we needed to and had excellent base running.

"We don't have anybody hitting .600, but we have kids that hit .300 or .400 up and down the lineup. They know what their role is and work as a team."