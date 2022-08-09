Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Softball Team

Pitchers

Maura Chalupa

School: Muscatine Year: Junior

Stats: 22-3 record, 1.41 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 148.2 IP, 206 strikeouts, .154 batting average against

Honors: IGCA Class 5A all-state first team, 5A state tournament team, all-East district, all-MAC first team

Highlights: Second most strikeouts, third most wins, third best batting average against, fourth best WHIP and fifth most innings pitched in 5A

Charlotte Brown

School: Wilton Year: Junior

Stats: 27-7 record, 2.49 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, .232 batting average against, 249 strikeouts 202.1 IP, .459 avg., .528 OBP, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 34 RBIs

Honors: IGCA Class 2A all-state first team, 2A state tournament team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite team

Highlights: Tied for second most wins and fourth most strikeouts in 2A, fifth best batting average and second most RBIs in RVC South

Sailor Hall

School: West Liberty Year: Senior

Stats: 20-3 record, 1.41 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 154 IP, 110 strikeouts, .237 batting average against, .374 avg., nine doubles, six home runs, 30 RBIs, 16 runs scored, 10 stolen bases

Honors: Class 3A all-state first team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team, Kirkwood CC commit

Highlights: Eighth best ERA and sixth most wins in 3A, second most home runs and fourth most RBIs in RVC South

Catchers

Finley Hall

School: West Liberty Year: Junior

Stats: .484 avg., .736 slg., 15 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 32 RBIs, 22 runs scored, six stolen bases

Honors: Class 3A all-state second team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team

Highlights: Best fielding percentage (1.000), most runners caught stealing (10), third best batting average and third most RBIs in RVC South

Kyleia Salyars

School: Muscatine Year: Junior

Stats: .382 avg., nine doubles, three triples, 33 RBIs, two stolen bases

Honors: All-MAC first team

Highlights: Third best fielding percentage (99.4%), fifth most runners caught stealing in MAC (seven) and was second on the team in hits and RBIs

Infielders

Serah Shafer

School: Wapello Year: Senior

Stats: .523 avg., .818 slg., nine doubles, four triples, three home runs, 23 RBIs, 48 runs, 47 stolen bases

Honors: Class 1A all-state second team, all-Southeast district, SEISC North player of the year, Upper Iowa University commit

Highlights: Sixth most stolen bases and ninth best batting average in 1A, most runs scored and tied for third most hits (46) and fourth most total bases (72) in SEISC North

Pearson Hall

School: West Liberty Year: Freshman

Stats: .546 avg., .887 slg., nine doubles, six triples, four home runs, 39 runs scored, 22 RBIs, 22 stolen bases

Honors: Class 3A all-state first team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team

Highlights: Third best batting average and tied for second most triples in 3A, tied for most total bases (86) and second most runs scored in RVC South

Ysabel Lerma

School: Muscatine Year: Sophomore

Stats: .386 avg., 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 42 runs scored, 38 RBIs, nine stolen bases

Honors: Class 5A second team all-state, all-East district, all-MAC second team

Highlights: Fourth most home runs and tied for fifth most RBIs in MAC

Taylor Drayfahl

School: Wilton Year: Junior

Stats: .435 avg., 11 doubles, one triple, one home run, 42 runs scored, 28 RBIs, 23 stolen bases

Honors: Class 2A all-state first team, captain of 2A state tournament team, all-Southeast district, RVC South team

Highlights: Most hits (57) and runs scored, third most stolen bases and doubles in RVC South

Lily Coil

School: Columbus Year: Freshman

Stats: 5-6 record, 2.46 ERA, 62.2 IP, .201 batting average against, 84 strikeouts, .571 avg., .645 OBP, .948 slg, 12 doubles, seven triples, one home run, 31 runs scored, 21 RBIs, 35 stolen bases

Honors: All-SEISC North first team

Highlights: Most triples, second-best batting average and on-base percentage and fifth-best slugging percentage in 3A

Kiley Collins

School: West Liberty Year: Eighth grade

Stats: .505 avg., two doubles, two triples, 36 runs scored, 29 RBIs, 26 stolen bases

Honors: Class 3A all-state third team, RVC Elite Team

Highlights: Most stolen bases, second best batting average, third most runs scored and fifth most hits in RVC South

Outfielders

Peyton Souhrada

School: Wilton Year: Senior

Stats: .467 avg., .804 slg., nine doubles, nine home runs, 44 RBIs, 23 runs scored, six stolen bases

Honors: Class 2A all-state first team, 2A state tournament team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team, IGCA senior all-state selection, Cornell College commit

Highlights: Most home runs and RBIs, tied for most total bases (86), second-best slugging percentage and fourth best on-base percentage in RVC South

McKenzie Kissell

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Junior

Stats: .465 avg., 15 doubles, two triples, one home run, 40 runs scored, 26 RBIs, 13 stolen bases

Honors: Class 2A all-state second team, all-Southeast district, all-SEISC North first team (unanimous)

Highlights: Most walks drawn (20), second most doubles, fourth best on-base percentage in SEISC North

Karly Ricketts

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: .384 avg., two doubles, one triple, 35 runs scored, 22 RBIs, 11 stolen bases

Honors: 5A state tournament team, MAC honorable mention

Highlights: Second best batting average and third most runs scored on team

Ada Boysen

School: Wapello Year: Sophomore

Stats: 9-7 record, 3.01 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 93 IP, 152 strikeouts, .254 batting average against, .443 avg., .753 slg., nine doubles, six triples, three home runs, 24 runs scored, 28 RBIs

Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team

Highlights: Second most strikeouts, triples and total bases (73), tied for fourth most RBIs and wins in SEISC North

Kinsey Drake

School: Wilton Year: Freshman

Stats: .431 avg., five doubles, two triples, 35 runs scored, 27 RBIs, 14 stolen bases

Honors: All-RVC South Team

Highlights: Third most singles (40) and fourth most runs scored in RVC South

McKenna Hohenadel

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: .386 avg., 10 doubles, 34 runs scored, 11 RBIs, 25 stolen bases

Honors: All-SEISC North first team (unanimous)

Highlights: Fourth most stolen bases and fifth most runs scored in SEISC North

Utility

Piper Brant

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: 21-4, 1.86 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 154.1 IP, 196 strikeouts, .176 batting average against, .432 AVG., six doubles, three home runs, 28 RBIs

Honors: Class 2A all-state second team, all-Southeast district, all-SEISC North first team (unanimous), 2A all-tournament team, Mount Mercy University commit

Highlights: Best earned run average and batting average against, most wins and strikeouts in SEISC as well as most hits (48) and tied for fourth most RBIs

Morgan Stecher

School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Sophomore

Stats: .429 avg., seven doubles, three home runs, 24 RBIs, 23 runs scored, 10 stolen bases

Honors: Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district, all-SEISC North first team

Highlights: Second most singles (35) and most sacrifice flies (three) in SEISC North

Ally Happ

School: Durant Year: Senior

Stats: .424 avg., 11 doubles, one triple, one home run, 28 runs scored, 10 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, Wartburg College commit

Honors: Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district, RVC South Team

Highlights: Third-most doubles, fifth best on-base percentage and fifth most stolen bases in RVC South

Bree Seaman

School: Muscatine Year: Senior

Stats: 14-2 record, 104.2 IP, 2.41 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts, .254 batting average against, .371 avg., six doubles, six RBIs, four runs scored

Honors: All-MAC second team

Highlights: Fifth most strikeouts and wins, seventh most innings pitched, eighth-best ERA in MAC

Jocelyn Fulton

School: Columbus Year: Junior

Stats: .500 avg., .985 slg., nine doubles, eight home runs, 28 runs scored, 16 RBIs

Honors: All-SEISC Iowa Super Conference North first team

Highlights: Fourth best slugging percentage in 3A, most home runs and third-best batting average in SEISC North

Kylie Schult

School: Durant Year: Senior

Stats: 12-14 record, 2.51 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 147.2 IP, 140 strikeouts, .175 batting average against, .312 AVG., four doubles, six RBIs, four runs scored

Honors: Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district, RVC South Team

Highlights: Best batting average against, second most strikeouts and fourth-best ERA in RVC South

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman