Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Softball Team

Pitchers
Maura Chalupa
School: Muscatine Year: Junior
Stats: 22-3 record, 1.41 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 148.2 IP, 206 strikeouts, .154 batting average against
Honors: IGCA Class 5A all-state first team, 5A state tournament team, all-East district, all-MAC first team
Highlights: Second most strikeouts, third most wins, third best batting average against, fourth best WHIP and fifth most innings pitched in 5A
Charlotte Brown
School: Wilton Year: Junior
Stats: 27-7 record, 2.49 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, .232 batting average against, 249 strikeouts 202.1 IP, .459 avg., .528 OBP, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 34 RBIs
People are also reading…
Honors: IGCA Class 2A all-state first team, 2A state tournament team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite team
Highlights: Tied for second most wins and fourth most strikeouts in 2A, fifth best batting average and second most RBIs in RVC South
Sailor Hall
School: West Liberty Year: Senior
Stats: 20-3 record, 1.41 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 154 IP, 110 strikeouts, .237 batting average against, .374 avg., nine doubles, six home runs, 30 RBIs, 16 runs scored, 10 stolen bases
Honors: Class 3A all-state first team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team, Kirkwood CC commit
Highlights: Eighth best ERA and sixth most wins in 3A, second most home runs and fourth most RBIs in RVC South
Catchers
Finley Hall
School: West Liberty Year: Junior
Stats: .484 avg., .736 slg., 15 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 32 RBIs, 22 runs scored, six stolen bases
Honors: Class 3A all-state second team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team
Highlights: Best fielding percentage (1.000), most runners caught stealing (10), third best batting average and third most RBIs in RVC South
Kyleia Salyars
School: Muscatine Year: Junior
Stats: .382 avg., nine doubles, three triples, 33 RBIs, two stolen bases
Honors: All-MAC first team
Highlights: Third best fielding percentage (99.4%), fifth most runners caught stealing in MAC (seven) and was second on the team in hits and RBIs
Infielders
Serah Shafer
School: Wapello Year: Senior
Stats: .523 avg., .818 slg., nine doubles, four triples, three home runs, 23 RBIs, 48 runs, 47 stolen bases
Honors: Class 1A all-state second team, all-Southeast district, SEISC North player of the year, Upper Iowa University commit
Highlights: Sixth most stolen bases and ninth best batting average in 1A, most runs scored and tied for third most hits (46) and fourth most total bases (72) in SEISC North
Pearson Hall
School: West Liberty Year: Freshman
Stats: .546 avg., .887 slg., nine doubles, six triples, four home runs, 39 runs scored, 22 RBIs, 22 stolen bases
Honors: Class 3A all-state first team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team
Highlights: Third best batting average and tied for second most triples in 3A, tied for most total bases (86) and second most runs scored in RVC South
Ysabel Lerma
School: Muscatine Year: Sophomore
Stats: .386 avg., 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 42 runs scored, 38 RBIs, nine stolen bases
Honors: Class 5A second team all-state, all-East district, all-MAC second team
Highlights: Fourth most home runs and tied for fifth most RBIs in MAC
Taylor Drayfahl
School: Wilton Year: Junior
Stats: .435 avg., 11 doubles, one triple, one home run, 42 runs scored, 28 RBIs, 23 stolen bases
Honors: Class 2A all-state first team, captain of 2A state tournament team, all-Southeast district, RVC South team
Highlights: Most hits (57) and runs scored, third most stolen bases and doubles in RVC South
Lily Coil
School: Columbus Year: Freshman
Stats: 5-6 record, 2.46 ERA, 62.2 IP, .201 batting average against, 84 strikeouts, .571 avg., .645 OBP, .948 slg, 12 doubles, seven triples, one home run, 31 runs scored, 21 RBIs, 35 stolen bases
Honors: All-SEISC North first team
Highlights: Most triples, second-best batting average and on-base percentage and fifth-best slugging percentage in 3A
Kiley Collins
School: West Liberty Year: Eighth grade
Stats: .505 avg., two doubles, two triples, 36 runs scored, 29 RBIs, 26 stolen bases
Honors: Class 3A all-state third team, RVC Elite Team
Highlights: Most stolen bases, second best batting average, third most runs scored and fifth most hits in RVC South
Outfielders
Peyton Souhrada
School: Wilton Year: Senior
Stats: .467 avg., .804 slg., nine doubles, nine home runs, 44 RBIs, 23 runs scored, six stolen bases
Honors: Class 2A all-state first team, 2A state tournament team, all-Southeast district, RVC Elite Team, IGCA senior all-state selection, Cornell College commit
Highlights: Most home runs and RBIs, tied for most total bases (86), second-best slugging percentage and fourth best on-base percentage in RVC South
McKenzie Kissell
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Junior
Stats: .465 avg., 15 doubles, two triples, one home run, 40 runs scored, 26 RBIs, 13 stolen bases
Honors: Class 2A all-state second team, all-Southeast district, all-SEISC North first team (unanimous)
Highlights: Most walks drawn (20), second most doubles, fourth best on-base percentage in SEISC North
Karly Ricketts
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: .384 avg., two doubles, one triple, 35 runs scored, 22 RBIs, 11 stolen bases
Honors: 5A state tournament team, MAC honorable mention
Highlights: Second best batting average and third most runs scored on team
Ada Boysen
School: Wapello Year: Sophomore
Stats: 9-7 record, 3.01 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 93 IP, 152 strikeouts, .254 batting average against, .443 avg., .753 slg., nine doubles, six triples, three home runs, 24 runs scored, 28 RBIs
Honors: All-SEISC North Division first team
Highlights: Second most strikeouts, triples and total bases (73), tied for fourth most RBIs and wins in SEISC North
Kinsey Drake
School: Wilton Year: Freshman
Stats: .431 avg., five doubles, two triples, 35 runs scored, 27 RBIs, 14 stolen bases
Honors: All-RVC South Team
Highlights: Third most singles (40) and fourth most runs scored in RVC South
McKenna Hohenadel
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: .386 avg., 10 doubles, 34 runs scored, 11 RBIs, 25 stolen bases
Honors: All-SEISC North first team (unanimous)
Highlights: Fourth most stolen bases and fifth most runs scored in SEISC North
Utility
Piper Brant
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: 21-4, 1.86 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 154.1 IP, 196 strikeouts, .176 batting average against, .432 AVG., six doubles, three home runs, 28 RBIs
Honors: Class 2A all-state second team, all-Southeast district, all-SEISC North first team (unanimous), 2A all-tournament team, Mount Mercy University commit
Highlights: Best earned run average and batting average against, most wins and strikeouts in SEISC as well as most hits (48) and tied for fourth most RBIs
Morgan Stecher
School: Louisa-Muscatine Year: Sophomore
Stats: .429 avg., seven doubles, three home runs, 24 RBIs, 23 runs scored, 10 stolen bases
Honors: Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district, all-SEISC North first team
Highlights: Second most singles (35) and most sacrifice flies (three) in SEISC North
Ally Happ
School: Durant Year: Senior
Stats: .424 avg., 11 doubles, one triple, one home run, 28 runs scored, 10 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, Wartburg College commit
Honors: Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district, RVC South Team
Highlights: Third-most doubles, fifth best on-base percentage and fifth most stolen bases in RVC South
Bree Seaman
School: Muscatine Year: Senior
Stats: 14-2 record, 104.2 IP, 2.41 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts, .254 batting average against, .371 avg., six doubles, six RBIs, four runs scored
Honors: All-MAC second team
Highlights: Fifth most strikeouts and wins, seventh most innings pitched, eighth-best ERA in MAC
Jocelyn Fulton
School: Columbus Year: Junior
Stats: .500 avg., .985 slg., nine doubles, eight home runs, 28 runs scored, 16 RBIs
Honors: All-SEISC Iowa Super Conference North first team
Highlights: Fourth best slugging percentage in 3A, most home runs and third-best batting average in SEISC North
Kylie Schult
School: Durant Year: Senior
Stats: 12-14 record, 2.51 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 147.2 IP, 140 strikeouts, .175 batting average against, .312 AVG., four doubles, six RBIs, four runs scored
Honors: Class 2A all-state third team, all-Southeast district, RVC South Team
Highlights: Best batting average against, second most strikeouts and fourth-best ERA in RVC South
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman