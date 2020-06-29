Muscatine offense rolls in sweep of West

“We’re swinging at better pitches,” Hopkins said. “We tended to swing at pitches up in the zone which are tough to get on top of and I think that equates to better contact. That’s one thing a number of kids have improved on.”

Still, players and coaches were concerned with the four dead innings where the Muskies combined for just one hit. They were set down 1-2-3 in the first two innings of the nightcap.

Maura Chalupa, who tossed a no hitter with seven strikeouts and smacked a two-run home run in the nightcap, said it’s about consistency at the plate.

“It’s tough when our offense isn’t hitting,” Chalupa added. “Next inning, we can come back, score and do what Muskie softball does (best).”

Meanwhile, West (0-8, 0-8) is in the midst of not scoring for 33 straight innings. Four players registered a hit each in the opener against Muscatine starter Bree Seaman.

Head coach Steve Saladino talked to his group for well over 25 minutes following the seventh game where the Falcons did not play a full seven innings.