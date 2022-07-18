Muskies beat PV for fourth time, advance to state semis

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Once the Muscatine softball team broke through with a run during Monday's Class 5A quarterfinal against Pleasant Valley, everything seemed to go the Muskies' way.

Muscatine advanced to the 5A semifinals by sliding past Mississippi Athletic Conference adversary Pleasant Valley 4-0 on the Kruger Seeds Field at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

The second-seeded Muskies (36-4) didn’t need to supply starting pitcher Maura Chalupa with much run support, as the co-MAC player of the year threw a complete-game shutout against PV (26-13).

It was the fourth time this season the Muskies have beaten the Spartans.

With the victory, Muscatine moves into the semifinals, where No. 3 Waukee Northwest (33-7) awaits on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Muscatine last made it to the semis in 2020.

Chalupa (21-2) notched 11 strikeouts while holding the Spartans to only two hits and walking a pair.

“It’s an exciting feeling,” she said. “We didn’t know what to expect this year. We lead off an eighth-grader (Mia Molina). Our infield is all freshmen or sophomores. We only have one senior in the outfield (Karly Ricketts). (Catcher Kyleia Salyars) and I are juniors. But we worked hard to get to this moment. We’ve always dreamed about coming here. We’re just living that dream.”

The Muskies opened things up in the third by plating two runs on a Salyars RBI base hit with two outs. Salyars laced the first pitch she saw to bring Bree Seaman and Ysabel Lerma home after Bree Seaman walked and Lerma doubled down the left field line.

“Usually our coaches say to get deep into counts and wait for your pitch,” Salyars said. “But, it was right there. So a lot of us took it. With two runners on, I was just thinking ‘All I need is to execute.’ I was trying to get the ball down to at least score (one) runner, but it worked out.

“I’ve been the catcher now for years, but I’m very proud of myself for how far I’ve come (offensively). I’ve always been confident in my catching. But the past couple of years, I was one of the younger girls on the team and was never that comfortable hitting. But now that I’m one of the older ones, I have more confidence and I’m always thinking in my head ‘I’m doing to crush the ball.’”

The Muskies were aggressive early on in counts. Salyars’ big run-producing hit came on the first pitch of the at-bat, as did the plate appearance that gave Muscatine a 1-0 lead in the second when sophomore shortstop Brylee Seaman took the first pitch over the outfield fence to straightaway center field.

“We talked about jumping on our pitch,” said Brylee Seaman, who went 3 for 3 at the plate. “We just didn’t want to get down in the count. And we wanted to try and get the momentum on our side, too.

“I knew (the home run) was going to go out. It was good to be able to start us off, because I knew how excited the team would be after that.”

Though Spartan starting pitcher Miah Townend (16-5) wasn’t forced to go deep into many counts, the Muskies’ relentless contact and 3-0 lead chased Townsend in the bottom of the fourth in favor of reliever Kaitlyn Merkel.

“We just wanted to make sure we were swinging at good pitches,” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “We were prepared and made adjustments. I thought we gave ourselves chances to score more runs, but couldn’t get a few more big hits or things like that.”

Townsend took the loss, giving up three earned runs in the circle on seven Muskie hits.

Merkel surrendered one run in the fourth.

Sophomore Avery Schroeder legged out a single and moved to third on a Bree Seaman base hit. A fielder’s choice with Molina, the Muskie leadoff hitter up brought Schroeder home for an insurance run.

‘We have a set of sophomores that have really stepped up,” Hopkins said. “We have a mixture of a couple of seniors, juniors and some young kids. We’ve talked about roles and how everyone has a role to fulfill. We all have to do our jobs and the kids have really embraced that and done a nice job.”

Not that Chalupa needed it.

The junior struck out the side in the top of the fifth.

After Merkel singled with two away in the second, Chalupa retired 16 of 17 PV hitters to end the game. Over that span, the Muskie cause was further supplemented by stellar defensive play in the field.

“There were some first-inning jitters,” Chalupa said. “But I just try to pitch my game and pitch even, whether it’s the top-ranked team or 40th-ranked team, I just try to keep myself even and play my game.”

Sophomore first baseman Lucy Hoag made a leaping grab along the first base fence in front of the PV dugout in foul territory for the second out of the game. And Salyars completed a strike ‘em out, throw ‘em for two outs in the third after Ava Crowley drew a leadoff walk to start the frame.

“Even going back to January, I started working on (defense),” Salyars said. “Pitch framing, what the umpires want to see. All of it builds muscle memory, so during the game, I don’t think about it, I just do it.”