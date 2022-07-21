Muskies' future bright after best finish since 2001

FORT DODGE — With a 6-2 win over West Des Moines Valley on Thursday in the Class 5A third-place game at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex, the Muscatine Muskies captured the program's best finish since 2001.

The team's two seniors, Bree Seaman and Karly Ricketts, combined to go 5 of 6 at the plate, with Seaman driving in a run with a fourth-inning RBI and Ricketts scoring a run in the same frame as part of a three-run Muskies inning.

Junior pitcher Maura Chalupa, who was named co-Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, struck out 10 in the game and ended her tremendous season with a 22-3 record in the circle.

She threw a complete game on Thursday, allowing two earned runs, which will tick her season ERA of 1.38 up modestly.

If nothing else, the 2022 season proved that, going forward, rebuilding years shouldn’t be a prerequisite for future success. Which is to say, Muskie softball has returned to a prominent spot among the top programs in 5A, if not the state at large.

Muscatine finished its season 37-5. It was co-champions in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, a league that produced four state qualifiers. Though the Muskies shared the conference title with Bettendorf, Muscatine swept the Bulldogs in the teams’ MAC doubleheader, making Muscatine the only team in the MAC to have at least one win over every other MAC squad.

Despite replacing six starters from 2021 and four all-staters, the Muskies put their upstart squad through one of the state’s toughest schedules to tremendous results.

"When you lose the talent that we did, and for these young kids to step in and step up, take over those spots and be consistent at a high level, I'm very proud of them," Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. "The growth has been tremendous.

"And we lost (junior starting first baseman Becca Haag), too, and that was a big blow. She had one of the best batting averages on our team last year. Losing her was some adversity that's hard to get over. Credit to the kids that were able to step up."

In games against teams that ended the season in the final set of state rankings among all classes, Muscatine went 20-3, including eight wins over teams that ended ranked in the fop five within their respective class.

As a multi-time all-conference player, Bree Seaman signed off on a five-year career in which she was a part of 149 wins against 35 losses.

She and Ricketts, plus several other members of the team still around from 2020, have been part of two state semifinalists and two MAC champions.

"It's been a huge honor to wear the Muskie 'M' all through high school," Bree Seaman said. "Making it to state in softball twice has been some of my favorite memories. I'm so proud of this team and the growth we've made since the start of the season.

"But I'm super excited to see what the girls coming back can do in the future."

The bright future for the Muskies starts in the same household as sophomore Brylee Seaman finished the campaign with an on-base percentage over .430. She hit five home runs and 32 RBIs, both second-most on the team.

Among 2022’s breakout stars was eighth-grader Mia Molina, who earned a first team All-MAC nod in hitting .375 from the leadoff spot prior to the consolation game.

Sophomore Ysabel Lerma established herself as one of the MAC’s best run producers in her first year at the varsity level. She led the team in home runs (six), RBIs (38) and total bases (81).

And after being a defensive stalwart for three seasons, Kyleia Salyars worked her way up the Muskie lineup.

Salyars drove in two on Thursday and Brylee Seaman one.

Lerma and Salyars were both named first team All-MAC. The two were joined by Mia Molina and Ricketts as Muskies with batting averages over .370 (minimum 100 at-bats).

"When I looked at the roster at the beginning of the season, I knew we had a lot of kids that could play multiple positions," Hopkins said. "We have a good group of sophomores and had contributions from everybody at different times through this year.

"When you try and build a successful program, it makes it easier going into the winter to know you placed third. We just need to get back in there and keep pushing hard."

On Thursday, sophomore Avery Schroeder went 2 for 2 with a sacrifice and a run scored. Classmate Lucy Hoag, who took over the opening at first after Becca Haag's shoulder injury, went 2 for 3 with a walk and RBI in the consolation victory, and freshman Kaitlyn Haag went 2 for 3 with a walk.

"I'm really happy that we could walk out of here in third place. It means a lot to get back here and take third," Ricketts said. "Everyone improved so much throughout the season.We never thought we'd be where we're at now at the beginning of the season. We worked hard all season.

"With only Bree and I leaving, I expect to see (MHS) back here again next year."