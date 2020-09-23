Muskies' Moss gives Iowa softball program verbal commitment

The phone call came from Iowa softball coach Renee Gillispie around 9 o’clock last Friday night.
“I didn’t answer because I was at a high school football game,” Muscatine senior Rylie Moss said.
Gillispie followed up with a text message asking if Moss had time to visit. By Saturday afternoon, the two connected and Gillispie informed the all-state outfielder she wanted her to join the Hawkeye program.
“It really caught me off guard,” Moss said. “It happened so fast.”
After visiting with her parents, Moss set up a FaceTime call with Gillispie to gather information and ask questions Monday night. Gillispie extended a scholarship offer and Moss gave the Hawkeyes a verbal commitment during their call.
“It was really exciting,” Moss said. “At first, it was like, ‘Wow, is this really happening?’ It was surreal. My family is diehard Hawkeye fans, my older brother lives in Iowa City and goes to Iowa.
“This is definitely a big weight off my shoulders. There was a lot of uncertainty where I was going to go and what I wanted to do. Now, I know what I want to do and I can really picture myself there.”
Moss had a banner junior season for the Muskies hitting leadoff and playing center field.
Named first team all-state in Class 5A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, captain of the Quad-Cities All-Metro team and Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, Moss batted .624 with 38 runs, six triples and 19 stolen bases. She struck out only twice in 93 plate appearances for the Muskies, who reached the semifinals of the state tournament.
The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the recruiting process for 2021 and 2022 prospects. Moss hasn’t been allowed to take any official visits and coaches haven’t been able to watch individuals in person.
Moss was leaning toward playing at Des Moines Area Community College, which already had extended a scholarship offer, for a year or two before attending a four-year program.
“I always knew I wanted to go to a four-year school at first if I could,” Moss said. “When Iowa presented an offer, I couldn’t turn it down.”
Given it was Iowa, it eased the decision-making process. Moss has gone to camps the coaching staff has put on in Iowa City and seen the facilities. She attended multiple softball games at Pearl Field growing up.
“When I was younger and would watch them play, I’d be in awe of how good they were and how dedicated they were to the game,” Moss said. “Now, I’m going to get an opportunity to do that as well.”
Gillispie told Moss the Hawkeyes were looking for a speedy outfielder in this upcoming class. The Hawkeyes, who were 17-5 this past spring before the pandemic ended their season, have only three players listed specifically as outfielders on their 2020-21 roster.
“At any college, everyone is really, really good,” Moss said. “I just need to keep working hard on my hitting and throwing, and making sure I’m in the best possible shape and playing at my best when I go there (next fall).”
