Muskies' Moss gives Iowa softball program verbal commitment

Named first team all-state in Class 5A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, captain of the Quad-Cities All-Metro team and Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, Moss batted .624 with 38 runs, six triples and 19 stolen bases. She struck out only twice in 93 plate appearances for the Muskies, who reached the semifinals of the state tournament.

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the recruiting process for 2021 and 2022 prospects. Moss hasn’t been allowed to take any official visits and coaches haven’t been able to watch individuals in person.

Moss was leaning toward playing at Des Moines Area Community College, which already had extended a scholarship offer, for a year or two before attending a four-year program.

“I always knew I wanted to go to a four-year school at first if I could,” Moss said. “When Iowa presented an offer, I couldn’t turn it down.”

Given it was Iowa, it eased the decision-making process. Moss has gone to camps the coaching staff has put on in Iowa City and seen the facilities. She attended multiple softball games at Pearl Field growing up.