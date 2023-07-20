FORT DODGE — Muscatine closed the softball season on a positive note, taking third place for the second year in a row with a 5-0 win against Southeast Polk on Thursday at the Iowa Class 5A state tournament.

The Muskies, who lost to Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Pleasant Valley in Wednesday's semifinal, bounced back with big days from their offense and stellar pitching from senior Maura Chalupa.

Muscatine (33-7) wasted no time at the plate.

Junior Avery Schroeder led off the game with a single, was sacrificed to second by Kaitlyn Haag and reached third on a bunt single by senior Becca Haag. After Haag advanced to second base, junior Ysabel Lerma brought home Schroeder with a groundout, then Haag scored on a single by senior Kyleia Salyars.

The top six batters in the lineup delivered 14 of the Muskies' 15 hits. Kaitlyn Haag, Becca Haag and Salyars had three hits apiece, while Schroeder and Mia Molina each added a pair of singles.

The Muskies upped their advantage to 3-0 in the top of the second on two-out singles by Schroeder and Kaitlyn Haag, with Schroeder scoring on the base paths.

Muscatine added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning on a single by Kaitlyn Haag, an RBI double by Becca Haag and a run-scoring single by Lerma.

That was more than enough offense for Chalupa, who finished her senior season with a 20-4 record in the pitchers circle.

She limited the Rams to two hits, a leadoff single by losing pitcher Jayda Long in the third inning and a two-out single from Kendall Woods in the seventh. Chalupa walked three and struck out two in the complete-game win.

Long finished 19-5 for Southeast Polk (31-11) record. She allowed five runs, all earned, on 15 hits, walked one and struck out two batters.