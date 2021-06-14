Muskies rout Davenport Central twice in MAC sweep

Coming off just its second loss of the season in its last Mississippi Athletic Conference outing, the Muscatine softball team's offense took a couple of innings to get going against Davenport Central on Monday.

Once it did, however, the Muskies made short work of the Blue Devils, completing a 16-0, 14-0 sweep.

Muscatine led 1-0 heading into the third inning of Game 1 before exploding for five in the third and closing the game out with nine in the fifth.

The bats kept going in Game 2, as the Muskies score three, seven and four runs in the first three innings respectively to end the game early.

Muscatine pitching limited Davenport Central to just four hits on the day, all in the first game.

The win improves Muscatine to 13-2, 6-2 in the MAC.

The Muskies return to the field on Wednesday for a doubleheader against Clinton.

