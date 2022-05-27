Muskies softball out to prove potential

Outside noise isn’t something the Muscatine High School softball team is interested in as the 2022 season gets underway.

And there’s been plenty to fend off.

The Muskies arguably lost as much talent in last year’s graduating class as any team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Nonetheless, Muscatine opened the season ranked fourth in Class 3A and picked to finish second in the MAC in the Quad-City Times’ coaches poll.

Class 3A top-ranked Assumption was picked to win the MAC and 5A No. 6 Bettendorf third.

While the rankings are more outside noise, the Muskies can’t help but recognize the sign of respect it is for the program to open in the top five despite losing four players who were all-state at least once during their MHS career as well as other vital pieces.

“It’s flattering,” MHS head coach Steve Hopkins said. “But we lost what we lost and haven’t even played a game yet … We’re not going to put anything into that at this point.

“There was a lot of talent here the past years that just didn’t get a lot of playing time because of last year’s seniors. This is their opportunity to show what they can do and help us. We have a lot of athleticism. A lot of speed.”

On Saturday, the Muskies’ season kicks off with a weekend invitational at Williamsburg High School, with games against 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty and 4A sixth-ranked Oskaloosa.

While the Muscatine lineup -- especially the top half -- will have a very different look than in seasons past, there is experience back, not only from last season’s team that went 35-4 but also from the 2020 season that ended in the state semifinals.

The most proven area of the Muskies' roster is in the pitching circle and up the middle.

“The big thing for us is bringing back all of our pitching and catching,” Hopkins said. “Our defense will be strong. But we’re going to have to be able to hit and score runs consistently. If some of these kids that are new to being major players can step up and do that, I think we can be very competitive. If we struggle, it will put a lot of pressure on our pitching and defense.

“But we are versatile. It’s a good problem to have, but we have a lot of kids that can play so many different positions. It’s just the matter of figuring out where they fit best to make us the strongest team.”

The team returns both starters from not just last season but the year prior. Both Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa have been gotten all-conference nods in the past. Last summer, Seaman went 18-3 with a 1.36 earned run average while Chalupa, a junior this season, was 16-1 with a 1.21 ERA.

“We don’t care where we’re ranked or picked at this point,” Bree said. “We just know that we have a lot to prove.”

Junior Becca Haag is back after hitting an average of .472 over 123 at-bats as a sophomore. Since being inserted into the everyday lineup midway through her freshman season, she's been a mainstay in the Muskie lineup. However, she’s moved around a little in the field.

Haag played first in her inaugural varsity season but moved to second base last summer to make way for Avarie Eagle, who made a first-team all-state effort in her lone season as a Muskie. Eagle is now at Northern State University.

This season, Haag moves to the other side of the infield and will take over at third base. Haag replaces Aricka Ramser there, who hit .380 as a senior last year.

While Haag has had to move around, she sees continuity as a source of optimism for the re-tooled squad.

“A lot of us underclassmen have played together for so long,” said the junior infielder. “We’re used to each other, so we all gel really well. We know the expectations. (Coach Hopkins) wants us to work hard every day in practice. He always talks about the little things. We approach it like we’re playing for a spot in the lineup every single day.”

“It’s probably going to be more of a strategic type offense where we will have to generate some runs that way,” Hopkins said. “I don’t know that we’ll be able to be a free-swinging team. Some kids probably will. But with other kids, we will have to do some things to generate base hits and runs.”

Next to Haag at shortstop will be Brylee Seaman, who hit .311 over 106 at-bats as a freshman in 2021 and could be primed for a breakout sophomore season in taking over for Kaylynn Salyars at short. At second, sophomore Ysabel Lerma figures to enter the season as the starter.

Brylee Seaman has made good use of the new training facility in town (the Literal Athletic Building in the Muscatine Mall).

“Our new facility has definitely helped us with our hitting,” Brylee said. “It’s been nice having it. We don’t have to worry about the weather or travel to find somewhere to get reps in.”

“It’s been awesome not having to worry about having space or sharing the gym with (other MHS teams),” Bree added.

Salyars had been the Muskies’ starting shortstop for three seasons and is now at Des Moines Area Community College. However, her younger sister, Kyleia, is back behind the plate for Muscatine, as she has been for the previous two summers.

The outfield may have one or two spots up for grabs after the graduation of Rylie Moss and Olivia Harmon. Both have moved on to college programs. Moss is at the University of Iowa, while Harmon finished her first season at Iowa Central Community College.

In Moss’ stead in center, senior Karly Ricketts will transfer over from right field, where she’s been a two-year starter. Among newcomers expected to see time in the outfield this season are: freshmen Kailtyn Haag and Harper France, sophomores Avery Schroeder and Ashleigh Ramser and eighth-grader Mia Molina.

“We have a ton of underclassmen,” Ricketts said. “We’ve been showing them the ropes and what to do. So far, so good.

“There has been a sense of (internal) competition because so many underclassmen are fighting for spots. We’re in a good position. (The MAC) is going to be a challenge, but I think we can compete with anybody this year.”

