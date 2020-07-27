Muskies sweep top MAC softball honors
Muskies sweep top MAC softball honors

Muscatine's Rylie Moss was voted as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year. Moss came into the state tournament leading Iowa Class 5A with a .662 batting average.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Muscatine won its first Mississippi Athletic Conference softball title in seven years this summer. The Muskies swept the league's top two postseason honors.

Outfielder Rylie Moss was selected as the conference's player of the year and Steve Hopkins was recognized as coach of the year.

Moss, a junior center fielder, batted a Class 5A-best .662. She led the MAC in average, runs, hits, triples and on-base percentage.

Muscatine matched Pleasant Valley with a conference-best four first-team selections. Pitchers Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa and shortstop Kaylynn Salyars joined Moss from Muscatine on the top team.

PV was represented by pitcher Christin Hartman, third baseman Carly Lundry, outfielder Emily Wood and catcher Peggy Klingler, who was placed at utility.

Bettendorf's Emily Rigdon (first base), Maggie Erpelding (outfield) and Sophia Del Vecchio (utility) were first-team choices along with Assumption catcher Anna Wohlers and second baseman Olivia Wardlow.

North Scott and Davenport North each had two on the first team. Outfielder Brooke Kilburg and first baseman Maddy McDermott represented the Lancers while outfielder Yanna Roberts and first baseman Molly Freeman were the Wildcats' selections.

There were four repeat first-team choices in Moss, Wood, Roberts and Del Vecchio.

Hopkins, in his second year of leading the Muskies, has the program in the state semifinals for the first time since 2001.

Mississippi Athletic Conference

All-conference team

First team

Pitcher — Bree Seaman, so., Muscatine; Christin Hartman, sr., Pleasant Valley; Maura Chalupa, fr., Muscatine

Catcher — Anna Wohlers, jr., Assumption

First base — Emily Rigdon, fr., Bettendorf

Second base — Olivia Wardlow, jr., Assumption

Third base — Carly Lundry, sr., Pleasant Valley

Shortstop — Kaylynn Salyars, jr., Muscatine

Outfield — Maggie Erpelding, sr., Bettendorf; Emily Wood, jr., Pleasant Valley; Rylie Moss, sr., Muscatine; Yanna Roberts, jr., Davenport North

Utility — Brooke Kilburg, sr., North Scott; Maddy McDermott, fr., North Scott; Sophia Del Vecchio, jr., Bettendorf; Peggy Klingler, sr., Pleasant Valley; Molly Freeman, sr., Davenport North

Second team

Pitcher — Ryann Cheek, jr., North Scott; Drew Lewis, sr., North Scott; Sophia Lindquist, jr., Pleasant Valley

Catcher — Casy Mandrell, sr., Clinton

First base — Kaitlyn Drish, jr., Pleasant Valley

Second base — Breanna Newton, sr., Bettendorf

Third base — Carlie Sammon, sr., Assumption

Shortstop — Jessi Clemons, 8th, Pleasant Valley

Outfield — Olivia Harmon, jr., Muscatine; Lauren Loken, jr., Assumption; Ashley Smith, so., Davenport West; Merin Crowder, fr., Davenport Central

Utility — Sam Lee, sr., North Scott; Alexis Mulvehill, sr., Bettendorf; Morgan Newmyer, jr., Davenport North; Breanna Caffery, so., Bettendorf

Honorable mention

Assumption — Maddie Loken, Katie Andersen, Helen Sons

Bettendorf — Madison Temple, Emma Dennison, Olivia Anderson

Clinton — Madison Meggenberg, Lauren Brennan, Amber Lee

Davenport Central — Ella Hickenbottom, Brynn Davis, Emma Arguello

Davenport North — Lexie Carstens, Cristal Baker, Layla Muhammad

Davenport West — Kaylynn Sparks, Abbey Smith, Kaitlyn Powell

Muscatine — Aricka Ramser, Becca Haag, Kyleia Salyars

North Scott — Rachel Anderson, Taylor Robertson, Sydney Skarich

Pleasant Valley — Addie Menke, Jessi Meyer, Regan Hassel

Player of the year — Rylie Moss, Muscatine

Coach of the year — Steve Hopkins, Muscatine

