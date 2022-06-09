Muskies take two against North behind pitching, versatile lineup

An all-around effort paced the Class 5A Muscatine High School softball team to a runaway two-game sweep of the Davenport North Wildcats on Thursday night at Kent-Stein Park.

Muscatine took the opener in the Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader by an 11-3 final and won Game 2 in five innings, 10-0.

"The girls are playing well right now," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "They're a fun group to coach."

Junior Maura Chalupa didn't allow a base runner through 4 ⅔ innings in Game 2 while striking out nine of 14 North batters faced before freshman Jeni Jarrett came on and threw one pitch to get what turned out the be the final at-bat for the Wildcats in the fifth.

"Playing as a team is the most important thing for us right now," Chalupa said. "They have my back as much as I have theirs."

Chalupa and senior Bree Seaman only allowed one base runner between two games of a doubleheader against Clinton on Tuesday night, both Muscatine (13-1, 7-1 MAC) victories. Bree Seaman got the Game 1 win, allowing North (2-10, 0-6 MAC) to scatter five hits over seven innings.

When Muscatine came up in the bottom of the seventh in Game 1, infielder Becca Haag singled to score Karly Ricketts to invoke the 10-run rule. Ricketts was 2-for-3 in the opener with an RBI and three runs scored.

Haag played third base in Game 1 and went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. In Game 2, she was at first and put in a 2-for-4 effort with a run scored and the game-ending RBI.

It was the all-conference junior's first game back after a seven-game absence due to a shoulder injury in the first game of a doubleheader against Assumption on June 2.

"I hate sitting out," she said. "I want to do everything I can for my team. There was some dry needling and physical therapy and a lot of shoulder doctors involved (in getting back). We're playing with a lot of confidence. We trust each other a lot and we put together good lineups."

"Getting Becca back gave us some experience back with her being a junior," said Hopkins. "I thought the team did a nice job in her absence. When you lose a player that has a big role of the team, it's easy to lose focus, but the girls stepped in and made up the ground we lost. We have a good problem to have with so many kids that can play so many positions ... It's nice to have interchangeable pieces and still have a strong defense."

Sophomore Ysabel Lerma moved from second in Game 1 to take Haag's place at third and finished 2-of-5 at the plate in total, including a blast that made it over the left-center field fence for a two-run home run to score Brylee Seaman for the first runs of the nightcap.

"It felt good," said Lerma, who also tallied three stolen bases on the night, "I went into (the at-bat) just knowing that I had to bring in the run from second. I just wanted to make solid contact.

"I feel like if we keep doing what we're doing, we're going to have a really successful season."

Brylee Seaman had one of Game 1's biggest hit.

The sophomore shortstop drove the first pitch she saw of a fourth-inning at-bat to the left-center fence with the bases loaded to score three.

Allison Boynton and Cam Berghold drove in the three Wildcat runs in Game 1, though both would take a loss as pitchers.

Brylee Seaman finished with four RBIs to put her at 14 on the season, tied with Lerma for the team lead through 14 games.

Elsewhere, Muscatine enjoyed the continued emergence of a few position players.

Eighth-grader Mia Molina finished the two-game set going 4-of-8 with three runs and an RBI while playing in right field.

Sophomore left fielder Avery Schroeder drove in three runs across the doubleheader and went for two hits (one for a double), two runs and a stolen base.

Muscatine also Kaitlyn Haag contribute an RBI in each game. The freshman reached base all four times to the plate in Game 1 with two singles and two walks. She also scored twice in Game 1 and once in Game 2.

"Our young girls have stepped up in ways I couldn't have imagined," Chalupa said. "We pick each other up. I've seen how some of the seniors before me left us better off, like Carrie Nelson and Kaylynn Salyars. They left knowing people will have to fill their jerseys.

"Especially wearing Carrie's jersey number (29), I know I have a huge role to fill."

Junior catcher Kyleia Salyars also drove in a run with a base hit in the fourth inning of the nightcap.

Muscatine plays a non-conference doubleheader against 3A third-ranked Williamsburg on Friday and is set to host a Saturday invitational on Saturday at Kent-Stein Park.

The Muskies remained atop the MAC with the two wins. Their only loss was against Assumption. The 3A top-ranked Knights lost twice on Thursday night, they were defeated by 4A No. 12 North Scott, 1-0 and 8-4.

"We believe in what we have here," said Becca Haag. "We play for each other."

Muscatine 11, Davenport North 3

Game 1

North;020;001;0--;3;5;4

Muscatine;221;330;x--;11;13;1

Bree Seaman and Kyleia Salyars. Allison Boynton, Maddy Cavins and Casey Berghold. WP -- Seaman. LP -- Boynton. Two or more hits -- Muscatine (Mia Molina, Becca Haag 3, Brylee Seaman, Kaitlyn Haag, Karly Ricketts); Davenport North (Maddy Wardlow 3). 2B -- Muscatine (Avery Schroeder, Brylee Seaman); Davenport North (Boynton). RBI -- Muscatine (Molina, Schroeder, Becca Haag, Brylee Seaman 4, Kaitlyn Haag, Ricketts); Davenport North (Cam Berghold, Boynton 2).

Muscatine 10, Davenport North 0 (5 innings)

Game 2

North;000;000;0--;0;0;4

Muscatine;031;51-;10;8;0

Maura Chalupa, Jeni Jarrett (5) and Kyleia Salyars. Cam Berghold, Maddy Cavins (4) and Lauren Durst. WP -- Chalupa. LP -- Berghold. Two or more hits -- Muscatine (Mia Molina, Becca Haag). HR -- Muscatine (Ysabel Lerma). RBI -- Muscatine (Avery Schroeder 2, Lerma 2, Becca Haag, Kyleia Salyars).

Records: Muscatine 13-1, 7-1 MAC; Davenport North 2-10, 0-6 MAC.

