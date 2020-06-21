No. 2 Falcons split with state-ranked Bulldogs

Then in the seventh, Jersey Lessenger, Kylee Sanders and McKenna Hohenadel reached consecutively to load the bases for L-M (6-1). Emily Rigdon relieved Del Vecchio, but her first pitch got past catcher Emma Dennison to score Lessenger for the go-ahead run.

Hailey Sanders worked a perfect seventh to seal the victory.

"It shows we won't give up," said Kylee Sanders, who had three hits and reached base all four times in Game 1. "We'll always chip away. We play as one whole. Hailey is a good pitcher and we have her back."

Given the first game was each team's top lineups and No. 1 pitchers, Butler called it a very gratifying victory.

"That was a great win," Butler said. "What I like about playing these teams is they don't give you cheap runs. You're not going to exploit kids that aren't as developed.

"You earn every run, and they put the ball in play a lot more which makes our defense work."

Bettendorf jumped on L-M's Kylee Sanders for eight runs in the first two innings of the second game. Breanna Newton, Dennison and Alexis Mulvehill smashed homers for the Bulldogs, who finished with eight extra-base hits in the doubleheader.