No. 4 Muskies keep composure to sweep West

After taking some pictures to commemorate senior night, Bree Seaman and Karly Ricketts walked off the field at Kent-Stein Park on Monday night pleasantly surprised with the situation the Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine High School softball team finds itself.

With two doubleheaders left in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, the Muskies stayed atop the conference with a two-game sweep of the Davenport West Falcons.

Muscatine won Game 1, 11-0 in five innings, and took a much tighter Game 2, 6-4. That brought the Muskies’ overall record to 27-2 and 13-1 within the league.

“It was senior night, so recognizing (Bree and Karly) was the main thing,” said Muscatine fourth-year head coach Steve Hopkins. “They’ve been a big part of building our culture over the years. Some distractions come with (senior night). That’s expected. But these kids are just amazing. Regardless of the situation or score, they never seem to panic.

“Sometimes it’s not pretty, but we pretty much always seem to look up at the scoreboard and come out on top. I’m proud of them. This year, it’s been that way a number of times.”

Both remaining MAC contests for MHS are on the road for the squad, which plays Central DeWitt on Thursday and 4A No. 8 North Scott next Tuesday, with a Friday-Saturday tournament at the University of Iowa Softball Complex in between.

Bettendorf swept 5A No. 8 Pleasant Valley Monday night to improve to 12-2 in conference while North Scott entered the night 9-2 in the MAC with games against Central DeWitt.

When the postseason starts, the Muskies will be the top seed in Region 8 and play the winner of Davenport Central and Davenport West at home on July 9.

Against West, two-time first team all-conference pitcher Bree Seaman got the win in the opening game as she improved to 12-1 on the season and 45-7 for her career.

“It was a lot of fun having our teammates around to celebrate (senior night),” Bree Seaman said. “The past five years have been a lot of fun, and it was great to have the night to ourselves (Karly and I).”

Bree's younger sister, sophomore shortstop Brylee, ended Game 1 by invoking the 10-run rule with a two-run home run to left-center that scored Ysabel Lerma to conclude a seven-run frame for the Muskies.

“I wanted to go up there and pick up my sister,” Brylee Seaman said. “It’s sad to (Bree) leaving soon, but she’s ready to move on. It’s been fun to see her grow into that. It’s been really fun playing multiple sports with her."

Brylee Seaman drove another ball to almost the exact same spot in the park in Game 2, but it hit the outfield wall for a run-producing double.

"Game 2 showed us we can't overlook anyone," she said.

Brylee's double tied it at three after West (16-16, 4-10 MAC) took a two-run lead.

An Ashley Smith hit drove in Mya Verdon, who doubled, setting up an Aubrey Gradin two-run homer. The Falcons picked up another run in the sixth when Smith scored on a MacKenzie Harland base hit to tie it at four.

Ricketts ended the two-game set going 4 for 5 with two walks and three runs scored. In Game 1, she hit a two-RBI single in the third to put Muscatine on the board for the first time.

“It was really nice to see the recognition tonight,” said Ricketts, a 2021 MAC honorable mention and a four-year varsity player. “I’ve spent so many years in the program. But mostly, it was just nice to get these two wins. It was a little nerve-wracking (in Game 2). You have those games that you’re not sure what the outcome will be, but we stayed pretty calm, and I knew we would find a way to pull it out.

“It’s super motivating and exciting to be in our position.”

Junior catcher Kyleia Salyars continued to swing a hot bat for MHS. She went 2 of 5 with a pair of walks and three RBIs. Lerma, a sophomore infielder, chipped in a 4 for 7 effort at the dish with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Sophomore Ashleigh Ramser drove three runs for Muscatine. Classmate Lucy Hoag had an RBI in the finale with a one-out double facing an 0-2 count. Hoag figures to see more playing time at first base after the Muskies lost starting infielder Becca Haag to a shoulder injury.

“You would think a lot of these kids carrying bigger roles at the varsity level this year wouldn’t (be as composed in close, late-game situations),” said Hopkins. “But they just believe. They believe in themselves and refuse to lose.”

Junior Maura Chalupa picked up the Game 2 win to move to 14-1. She struck out a dozen but had to work out of several jams as West kept the pressure in the nightcap as each team finished that game with eight hits.

But now that the Muskies are where they are, Bree Seaman has high hopes for the time she left in the purple and gold.

“It’s sad to think it’s almost done,” the senior pitcher said. “But it’s been a memorable five years and a lot of fun, especially after coach Hopkins came. And getting to know the girls has been awesome.

“Definitely going to state in 2020 was a favorite memory. I’m hoping we can get back there this year and hopefully get a MAC title. Coming into this year, we did not expect any of this. It’s been surprising. But we just play hard and have found ways to win.”

Muscatine 11-6, Davenport West 0-4

Game 1

West;000;00-;0;2;1

Muscatine;002;27x;11;10;0

Eden Miller and KacKenzie Harland. Bree Seaman and Kyleia Salyars. WP -- Bree Seaman. LP -- Miller. Two or more hits -- Muscatine (Ysabel Lerma, Kyleia Salyars, Karly Ricketts). HR -- Muscatine (Brylee Seaman). RBI -- Muscatine (Karly Ricketts 2, Salyars 3, Lerma, Brylee Seaman 2, Ashleigh Ramser 2).

Game 2

West;003;001;0--;4;8;1

Muscatine;012;012;x--;6;8;0

Aubrey Gradin, Madison Sparks (6) and MacKenzie Harland. Maura Chalupa and Kyleia Salyars. WP -- Chalupa. LP -- Gradin. Two or more hits -- West (Ashley Smith 3, Gradin, Mya Verdon); Muscatine (Ysabel Lerma, Karly Ricketts). 2B -- West (Verdon); Muscatine (Lerma, Brylee Seaman) HR -- West (Gradin). RBI -- West (Smith, Gradin 2, Harland); Muscatine (Ashleigh Ramser, Seaman, Lucy Hoag, Ysabel Lerma)

Records: Davenport West 16-16, 4-10 MAC; Muscatine 27-2, 13-1 MAC

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.