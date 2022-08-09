PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chalupa's selfless competitiveness drives Muskies

If competition itself doesn’t bring out the best in Maura Chalupa, competing on behalf of her teammates certainly does.

The efforts of the Muscatine Journal’s player of the year in 2022 led the Muscatine High School softball team to its best finish in over two decades, as the pitcher led the Muskies to a third-place finish in Class 5A and a 35-7 record in which the junior tallied a 22-3 record in the circle.

"She definitely plays for her teammates," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "If you watch her, she's very passionate about the outs and she's really trying to motivate her team when she's out there. You can see her passion and energy."

The season also included a co-Mississippi Athletic Conference title for Muscatine and a co-conference player of the year award for Chalupa and a selection to the 5A all-state first team.

"I love achieving those things," Chalupa said. "But credit for the (individual awards) goes to my teammates. They always have my back and I always tell them I have their backs."

With question marks coming into the season, the Muskies put a lot on their two all-Mississippi Athletic Conference pitchers — Chalupa and Bree Seaman.

The two have formed one of the MAC’s best rotations over the past four seasons as Chalupa has steadily improved since being called upon as an eighth-grader.

"The thing that sticks out the most to me with Maura is the work ethic and the drive," Hopkins said. "She puts a lot of pressure on herself to be the best. She never seems satisfied with what she's doing and always striving to do better.

"Regardless of what she did previous years, she was on a mission this year."

She wore No. 19 then but has worn No. 29 ever since as a nod to Carrie Nelson, who was a senior Chalupa’s first year with the Muskies.

“Being a part of the Muskie softball program, there have been high expectations for a bunch of years now,” Chalupa said. “We’ve had so many come through the program and set the bar higher each year, so from last year to this year, we wanted to raise it again. And I think, as a team, we did.

“That’s what makes being a part of Muskie softball so great and what I love most being a part of. It’s competitive."

After taking to heart what those that came before her meant to her, Chalupa has tried to replicate that mindset mixed with her own style of tenacious leadership.

In classmate Kyleia Salyars, Chalupa has found a catcher that she syncs up with perfectly, a partnership that has been fortified over nearly a decade together as battery mates for both club and high school ball.

"Maura and I have played together since we were like eight years old," Salyars said. "I feel like our friendship really started from there. We've always been there to push each other. And Bree really pushed us both being a year above us.

"We're constantly pushing each other and watching the small things."

Her steady evolution as a pitcher put her among the best in 5A, where Chalupa finished second in strikeouts with 206, third in wins (22) and third in opponent batting average (.154).

Her career record at MHS stands at 52-6. She’s worked over 364 innings in the circle and struck out 436 batters.

"It's very comforting to know Maura is one of us that's coming back," Salyars said. "That gives us a lot of confidence. I'm super proud to be catching for her."

Combined with Nelson, Seaman and others along the way, the Muskies’ team ERA hasn’t exceeded three in any of the last four seasons. The staff mark of 1.86 was the fourth-best and combined for the second-most strikeouts (298) in the state’s largest class.

This season, Chalupa threw two complete-game no-hitters and left a third needing only one Jeni Jarrett pitch to get the final out. The first came in the season opener against West Liberty, which spent a vast majority of the season ranked inside the top five in 3A.

“During spring ball, we were not where we wanted to be,” Chalupa said. “I think we all saw that as a team and used that as motivation to push ourselves to reach our end goals and practice harder. We were steady through the winter, but we weren’t as high as we should have been.

“But we really came together and pushed each other to get better on and off the field. We did stuff together on and off the field and I think that really brought us together. After losing so many seniors from last season, we didn’t know what to expect, but taking third place was huge for us.”

Going up against some of the state’s best became the norm for Muscatine.

For the season, the combined season record of Muscatine’s opponents was 622-388.

Chalupa made 19 starts against teams that ended 2022 ranked in their class.

While three of those games accounted for her only losses of the season, only 5A runner-up Fort Dodge got the better of Chalupa without also falling to the junior during a different game.

During the regular season, the junior threw complete-game shutouts against three of the five eventual state champions.

In wins against 5A champion Waukee Northwest and 2A winner Iowa City Regina, she struck out a combined 19. Against 3A victor Mount Vernon, she allowed three hits and struck out eight.

But as satisfying as it was for her, true happiness was achieved in having the rest of the purple and gold alongside for the ride.

“I love wearing the Muskie uniform," Chalupa said. "I wouldn't trade it for anything. It's a great feeling that not everyone gets a chance to feel. And I think this program has high expectations for next season and I'm excited to go out and achieve them.

"I couldn't be more grateful to achieve these things. My teammates and I work hard, but I couldn't have imagined being one of the MAC players of the year and things like that. It gives me the chills just to think about it, but all credit goes to my coaches for pushing me, my family and especially my teammates. They score runs, I'm just out there pitching."