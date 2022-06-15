Prep of the week: Lerma brings pop, personality to No. 3 Muskies

Ysabel Lerma finds freedom on the softball field.

Few things bring the Muscatine High School sophomore more joy than suiting up and competing with her friends and teammates for the third-ranked Muskies.

“It’s about being a part of the team,” said Lerma, this week's Muscatine Journal Prep of the Week. “Enjoying the summer and having something fun to do.”

Along the way, she’s surprised herself.

The sophomore infielder has become a key cog in the middle of the order for the Muskies (18-1). As of Wednesday, Lerma is tied for the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead in RBIs with 23 and only off the league lead in home runs, of which she’s hit three.

“Coming into the season, our coach (Steve Hopkins) told us that none of us would be given a starting spot. We all had to work for it,” Lerma said. “So throughout the offseason, myself and a few others went into the new hitting facility (the Literal Athletic Training Building inside the Muscatine Mall) and kept working. We were there almost every day.

“I didn’t really have high expectations coming into the season, especially since this is my first varsity softball season. I did a lot of lifting this year to help with the power and did a lot just trying to get the fundamentals down to create the power correctly. That has helped out a lot.

“But mostly, I just try to go out there and do what’s best for my team.”

Muscatine knew it had a formidable pitching staff with senior Bree Seaman and junior Maura Chalupa back after both received all-conference nods in 2021 and were staples on the state semifinal team of 2020. But with six positional starters lost to graduation, the Muskies have had to rely on young bats this season.

And so far the results have been a smashing success.

With a compact 5-foot-4 frame, Lerma has proved deceivingly powerful with a bat in her hands.

“Ysabel’s ability to hit the long ball has been a surprise,” Hopkins said. "I knew she could hit the ball hard, but I never really considered her a long-ball threat. She is becoming a big force in our lineup. The more she plays, the better she is going to get.”

While the Muskies have gotten younger over the last year, the surprising power numbers aren’t just limited to Lerma. Muscatine’s seven home runs are second in the MAC. The year the club made its run to state, only 10 long balls were hit altogether.

Aside from the power numbers, Lerma has displayed a little of everything at the plate, hitting for an average of .439 while chipping in two of the team’s six triples and four doubles, which is tied with classmate Brylee Seaman and junior Kyleia Salyars for the team-high.

Lerma’s 16 singles are second on the squad to eighth-grade standout Mia Molina, who has amassed 26 already while hitting .492.

As a team, the Muskies are hitting .359, behind only Bettendorf (.409) in the conference.

Lerma also has done work on the base paths with six steals on as many attempts and is third on the squad in runs scored with 20, behind Molina (23) and Brylee Seaman (21).

Although there is undeniable quality among the junior class at MHS — Becca Haag, Chalupa and Salyars, who’s in her third year as starting catcher — comparatively low numbers in athletics have left the door open for Lerma and some underclassmen to seize on some varsity opportunities early in their prep careers.

“Our class is pretty solid all around,” Lerma said. “A lot of us have played together for years, so we know how to play together. We know each other so well that working with them is easy. It helps in sports when you know how they think, and they know how you think.”

So it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary when Lerma had to move from second to third base to fill in for the injured Haag, who has since come back and been on a tear, notably going 5-for-5 with the game-winning RBI in a 9-8 win over 3A third-ranked Williamsburg last Friday before the Muskies took down Benton Community and 5A No. 13 Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday at the home invite.

“Ysabel has done a great job of stepping into a varsity role and embracing it,” Hopkins said. “She was expected to be at second base. I made some lineup changes and put her at third base, where she has done a great job.

"She is a good teammate (and) gets along very well with her teammates. She brings a fun personality to the team.”

Increased position flexibility has been a pleasant surprise for Hopkins, who had to replace four all-staters in Rylie Moss, Kaylynn Salyars, Avarie Eagle and Olivia Harmon.

“We lost a lot from last year,” said Lerma, who sports a 94.6% fielding percentage. “The senior class last year was outstanding. We knew that we really had to step up this year and keep the program going so that we make them proud of us.”

But for Lerma, softball represents a sport where she can make a lane for herself. She did make strides on the basketball court this past winter, splitting time between the junior varsity and varsity.

The younger sister of Muscatine Hall of Famer Leti Lerma, who went on to star for the Bradley University women’s basketball team and set rebounding records for the Braves on her way to claiming all-Missouri Valley Conference honors, the sophomore doesn’t feel the weight of comparisons in softball.

“It’s difficult with basketball because that was more her sport,” the younger Lerma sister said of her 5-foot-10 sister. “But I feel like I maybe have a little more passion for softball, and I’m not compared to her as much, so I tend to enjoy it more.”

Although dealing with comparisons has been a part of growing up, big sister has been an indispensable part in helping along the way.

“She’s helped me figure things out a lot, especially with staying focused and trying to make me a better athlete, mentally,” the sophomore said.

Undecided on her future, the younger Lerma may follow in Leti’s footsteps as far as playing athletics at the next level. It just may be in a different sport.

“The goal," Ysabel said, "is to keep playing beyond high school."

