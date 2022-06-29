Prep of the Week: Perspective drives L-M's Hohenadel

Fresh off a mission to serve a greater purpose, McKenna Hohenadel has rejoined the Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine High School softball team on a mission of its own.

Hohenadel, a senior outfielder, got back from Atlanta where she did work through her church.

“We worked with the Salvation Army down there and worked with kids and homeless people,” she said. “It was just something that provided service and was an opportunity for me to grow in my faith.

“It’s helped me understand that there are bigger things in life.”

Since stepping foot on the softball diamond as a eighth-grader, Hohendel has been a mainstay across most of the girls sports Louisa-Muscatine has to offer.

A three-time state track qualifier and multiple-time all-state softball player and all-conference basketball player, Hohenadel has accomplished just as much in the classroom and community as she has in athletics.

She graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average, was class valedictorian, a National Honor Society officer, was named to the homecoming court and a student council officer at L-M.

But for the second summer in a row, Hohenadel took time away from the softball team to serve a higher power.

“Last year I went to Colorado on a retreat," said the senior who is hitting .377 with nine doubles this season through 61 at-bats. “Being involved in that type of stuff gives you a sense of gratification for what you have and teaches you to have compassion for other people.”

“It hurts having our best player gone this time of the season, but there are more important things in life than softball,” Louisa-Muscatine head coach Bryan Butler said. “Last year, she came to me and said she wanted to do this. It’s something she was really passionate about and you never want to make a kid choose between church and sports.

“I think it helped her grow as a person. She’s become a wonderful person, I can't say enough good things about her.”

Hohenadel set the tone for a tremendous prep career, hitting .385 over 104 at-bats as an eighth-grader for the 2018 Class 2A state champions.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a pretty versatile person, especially in softball,” Hohenadel said. “If I was needed to play outfield or infield, bat first, fourth, or lower, I just feel comfortable wherever I’m at on the field.”

Louisa-Muscatine got bumped up to 3A her freshman year, which ended with a 7-4 loss to Davenport Assumption in the state title game.

Back in 2A, L-M took third place in 2020. The Falcons were bounced in the regional semifinals a year aqo.

Over the duration of her career, L-M has a tremendous record of 134-33 and 69 wins within the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division against one loss.

While coming up, Hohenadel played alongside a number of other highly accomplished players, including Hailey and Kylee Sanders, who are both now playing at the University of Northern Iowa.

But with the Sanders sisters graduated, Hohenadel took the seat of team captain, literally.

Prior to every game, Butler lines up his team for a photo to go on social media. The team captain sits on the coaches’ dugout bucket. Two seasons ago, Hailey Sanders got the bucket seat. Last season, the younger of the siblings took over.

“(McKenna) has always been a leader,” Butler said. “Even as an eighth-grader. She was quiet to begin with, but these past couple years, she’s matched her athleticism with more of a vocal role. She’s always supportive, she’s always cheering everyone on. But she has high expectations and that pushes all the other kids.”

On Tuesday night, Hohenadel collected her 21st stolen base of the season, breaking Randyn Carter’s program record.

“We’ve had strong players and strong character,” Hohenadel said. “And (Tuesday night), when I heard coach Butler say I broke the record of a great L-M legend, I just thought back to when I would watch her play and I was still watching in the stands. She set the standard for the program then and it just kept going.”

"Randyn set the bar high, even on teams that weren't very good," Butler said.

With her talent evident from a young age, Hohenadel grew used to playing up a grade level, making her senior year seem a little out of the ordinary. Even with some questions coming into the season, L-M has flourished this season.

“Going back to volleyball season is when it felt the most weird,” she said. “I didn’t play varsity volleyball much as a freshman. I started to at the end. But being young and looking up to the seniors at that point and then becoming a senior, it was like, 'Oh my goodness, how do you lead a team like this?’ But after three other sports now, I know how impactful seniors can be on the (underclassmen). So our senior class has really made this season pressure free and all around enjoyable.”

The Falcons clinched their sixth consecutive SEISC North title and with a 10-0 win over Pekin on Tuesday night, L-M is 21-7 overall and completed its conference slate going 16-0.

Although the past success of the program sets the standard of everyone who dons a L-M uniform, there were some question marks coming into the season.

“Maybe we’ve shocked some people,” she said. “But I love being the underdog.”

The Falcons’ ace pitcher, Piper Brant, has a 16-3 record in 2022 with a 1.93 ERA and 135 strikeouts in just over 112 innings in the circle. Brant is also a threat with the bat as she’s hitting .420 with a team-high 23 RBIs.

And after a hiatus away from high school softball, sophomore Morgan Stecher is hitting at a .427 clip to go with seven doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs.

The club has also gotten leaps from juniors McKenzie Kissell (.462 average, 21 RBIs) and Jersey Lessenger (.405 average, 22 RBIs).

At one point, Hohenadel was close to a softball commitment to Simpson College, but true to form, Hohenadel took stock of her priorities and instead will enroll at UNI to focus on her academics.

“It’s amazing to think about the success I’ve had, especially with the softball team,” she said. “High school has been such a great time of my life. But I’m super excited for the next part of it.”

