Prep of the Week: Record-setting Madlock powers potent Wilton lineup

WILTON — As Hayley Madlock's third home run of the game against Davenport Central last week cleared the fence for a Wilton High School record, she could only think about what it meant for the team.

"It felt good," the Journal's Prep of the Week said. "But mostly, I just wanted to get those runs up on the board and get the runs in. I was really excited. (The second and third) just felt like the first one all over again.

"But I didn't really think about the other ones. I just took each at-bat on its own."

Madlock, a junior who also plays basketball at Wilton, drove in seven runs for the Class 2A sixth-ranked Beavers in their 14-1 road win over Davenport Central.

"Playing multiple sports here helps build confidence in teammates," she said. "When you work together in different sports, you build more chemistry."

The performance wasn't just an aberration, either.

"She's been seeing the ball really well," said Wilton coach Kortney Denkman. "She has all season. Her confidence, discipline at the plate and her leadership have grown, and you can tell on the field."

With Wilton sitting at 7-3 overall and 2-2 in the tough River Valley Conference's South Division, Madlock leads the RVC South in total bases this season with 28.

Within the conference, she is also first in home runs, adding one more to the three she hit against the Blue Devils, tied for the lead in RBIs (15) with teammate Charlotte Brown and third in slugging percentage (.848).

Madlock is hitting for an average of .424 through her first 33 at-bats of the season while handling catching duties for the Beavers, who are slowly working their way toward full health for the first time this season.

"We're focused on getting everyone back and getting better," said Madlock. "It's really exciting to get them back. They're doing really well so far."

After missing the first three games of the season due to injury and being relegated to designated hitter duties, returning all-state outfielder Peyton Souhrada has been given the go-ahead to start playing the field.

Last season, Wilton had three all-state outfielders, with Souhrada joined by Payton Ganzer and Chloe Wells. Wells has since graduated and is playing for Buena Vista University.

"We watched them be leaders through it all," the junior catcher said. "Next year, as a senior, I'm just going to try and copy how they did it and how they led the team."

With nine home runs through 10 games, Wilton is on pace to exceed the 25 hit in 34 games played in 2021.

"I think it's great to have that much power in our lineup," Madlock said. "You always know the next person up can hit. That just gives you more confidence.

"We have the same expectations as last season."

Further, Wilton will get Grace Madlock back in the circle in short order.

As twin sisters, Wilton makes use of the connection the two have. One that's been built playing catch together over a lifetime.

"Twins often think alike," said Denkman. "So they have that little vibe between them. I think Hayley was bummed when Grace got hurt. But I think that maybe urged Grace to want to get back faster so that they can get back to having that chemistry on the field again."

After getting 55 at-bats as a freshman for a Wilton team that went 14-4 during the COVID-shortened season of 2020, the Wilton catcher emerged last season for the 29-5 state semifinalist squad by hitting .370 with 25 RBIs. Her effort led to an All-River Valley South Division team nod.

"Hayley was a big bat for us last season," said Denkman. "She was just (roadblocked) by that senior class. But now that she's one of the upperclassmen and all eyes are on her, she's become a great leader.

"We graduated seniors last year that played all five years here and left a lasting impression on the program. But these girls are capable of doing just as well. They've been around a long time. It's just second nature to them."

Madlock also flashed some speed on the base paths in swiping five bases on six stolen base attempts.

The upward trajectory has continued into 2022, with Madlock adding two doubles already after hitting eight last season to go with three home runs.

"We pride ourselves at Wilton on our hitting," Denkman said. "There are games where we might not do as well, but we learn from those. We pride ourselves on putting the bat on the ball and letting our pitching and defense handle the rest."

Currently uncommitted to anywhere beyond Wilton, Madlock is fielding interest to play at the next level.

"I'm very open to that," she said.

While the Beavers have fun winning, the team takes a more business-like approach in getting those victories.

"Having a good team to work with is one of my favorite things about our team," the backstop said. "It's always fun and competitive. I love the competitiveness of softball. I always have."

