PREP REPORT: L-M run-rules Camanche to move on

LETTS — Every player who saw the field on Wednesday night for the Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons seemed to contribute toward a 10-0 win for the home side against the Camanche Storm in the Region 7 quarterfinals.

L-M ended the game after five innings via the run rule. It was capped off by a McKenzie Kissell run-scoring double, one of two she hit.

Four walks and two hits in the first inning allowed the Falcons' first six batters reach and score in the bottom of the first as L-M (23-8) got at least one run or RBI from every spot in the lineup.

In the circle, Piper Brant silenced the Storm (8-17). She allowed just one hit and struck out 10 of the 19 hitters she faced.

Bree Randall, Madilyn Eichelberger and Brynn Jeambey each ended with an RBI for L-M as well.

The Falcons will be back home on Friday to host Van Buren County in the semifinals.

Durant's big fourth spurs five-inning victory: The Durant Wildcats scored six runs in the fourth to pave the way to a spot in the Class 2A Region 7 semifinals.

The Wildcats paved the way to their 11-0 home win over the North Cedar Knights by putting up a pair of scores in each of the first two innings and eventually run-ruling the Knights in five.

Kylie Schult was the winning pitcher for Durant (15-18). She and Shannon Head each went for two hits at the plate — both of Head's went for doubles — and both drove in two runs.

Isabelle DeLong and Savannah Meinert each went for RBIs as well against North Cedar (7-18).

The Wildcats will travel to Cardinal on Friday for the regional semifinal.

Comets soar deeper into postseason: The Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets controlled their Region 7 quarterfinal game against West Marshall and completed a 10-2 win at home.

Kiley Collins had four RBIs on two hits and chipped in a stolen base and run scored for West Liberty (21-7). In the circle, Sailor Hall was the pitcher of record, throwing a complete game, striking out four and allowing the pair of runs on four hits and three walks to West Marshall (12-20).

Pearson Hall led off the Comet batting order with hits in all four at-bats, including a double and triple. She worked around to score three times and drove in one, plus swiped a pair of bases. Finley Hall drove in two, scored once and hit for a double.

As the region's top seed, West Liberty has home field as long as the Comets keep winning in the lead-up to the state tournament. In the semifinals, Grinnell will be at West Liberty on Friday.

Wapello avenges earlier losses to Lone Tree: After losing the two previous meetings this season, the Wapello Arrows took the most important game versus the Lone Tree Lions, 4-2, at home in the Class 1A Region 8 quarterfinal game.

Ada Boysen supplied herself with run support with a two-run home run with the bat and a complete-game effort for the win in the circle for Wapello (16-11). She struck out 11 and allowed seven hits as one of the two runs against her was earned.

Morgan Richenberger and Serah Shafer each doubled and drove in an Arrow run.

In the semifinal round, Wapello will be at Sigourney on Friday.

Brown's pitching, grand slam powers Wilton win: The Class 2A fourth-ranked Wilton Beavers needed only five innings to advance past the Bellevue Comets in the clubs’ Region 8 quarterfinal.

The Beavers (24-6) scored in all five frames at home to beat the Comets, 13-3.

Charlotte Brown threw a complete game for the win, striking out nine and allowing two earned runs to Bellevue (4-21). She also had three hits, including a grand slam. Peyton Souhrada also went deep, part of a two-hit, two-RBI effort by the right fielder. Catie Hook drove in three for Wilton.

The Beavers are back home on Friday in the regional semifinals to host Beckman Catholic.

Columbus runs out of steam: The Columbus Wildcats failed to keep pace with the Central Lee Hawks in the first round of the Class 3A regionals.

The Hawks advanced by putting away Columbus, 14-4, in the Region 8 quarterfinal at Central Lee High School.

Lily Coil went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base for Columbus, which finished the season 12-13 overall, ending the year on a four-game losing skid. The club went 8-8 in the SEISC North (fourth place), the Wildcats’ best season in record and standing since 2015.

Sera Vela added two hits, two stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored for the Wildcats. But Central Lee (18-7) took advantage of 11 Columbus errors to score an equal number of unearned runs.