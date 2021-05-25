 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT: Sanders leads L-M to season-opening win
PREP REPORT

PREP REPORT: Sanders leads L-M to season-opening win

  • Updated
Softball

Louisa-Muscatine 7, Winfield-Mount Union 0: A pair of three-run innings were more than enough to lift the Falcons to a season-opening win over Winfield-Mount Union Tuesday.

Five straight singles to open the third inning spurred L-M to a 3-0 lead, which was all starting pitcher Kylee Sanders needed. The Wolves were held to just one hit as Sanders struck out nine.

Sanders hit a one-out double in the fourth and came around to score on McKenzie Kissel's double to make it 4-0.

Then in the sixth, the Falcons added three more insurance runs. Sanders led off with a single and came around to score on McKenna Hohenadel's double. Hohenadel moved to third on Kissell's single and scored on a groundout by Mallory Mashek. Kissell came around to score on Jersey Lessenger's single to cap the scoring.

