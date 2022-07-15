PREP REPORT: Three Muskies named HMs in MAC

The Mississippi Athletic Conference released its all-conference roster for the 2022 season.

Clinton's Jai Jensen took home the MAC player of the year award while Pleasant Valley's Derek Stecklein was the league's coach of the year.

PV went 17-1 in MAC play and 24-12 overall after falling a game short of the state tournament.

For Muscatine, Douglas Custis, Xavier Lerma and Jaime Martinez were named honorable mentions.

Lerma is making his appearance on the squad while seniors Custis and Martinez have both previously been selected as honorable mentions.

Custis, a senior first baseman, led the Muskies in batting average at .347. Lerma and Martinez both hit at a clip over .320.

The trio formed the bulk of Muscatine's run production.

Combined, the three drove in 52 runs and all hit for a slugging percentage of over .400.

Lerma also saw extensive time on the mound.

The junior was 2-2 in nine appearances. He threw over 33 innings, struck out 37 and maintained an ERA of 5.04.

The Muskies finished last in the MAC with an overall record of 5-28 and 1-17 mark in league play.

As the player of the year, Jensen hit .433 over 104 at-bats with a dozen extra-base hits, 38 RBIs and 23 runs scored in addition to stealing 14 bases. He was also 2-2 over eight pitching appearances with a 3.41 ERA and .201 batting average against.