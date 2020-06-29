Prep report: Wilton softball staves off Camanche rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Softball

Wilton 7, Camanche 6: After a furious comeback last week against Northeast fell just short, resulting in Wilton's first loss of the season, the Beavers held off a late-inning rally Monday to improve to 7-1.

The Beavers fell behind in the first inning when Tarah Wehde led off the game with a home run for Camanche, but Wilton responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame.

Mallory Lange led off the inning by reaching first on a dropped third strike, then scored on a double from Ella Caffery, who scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Taylor Garvin delivered the big blow, hitting a 3-run home run later in the inning.

Garvin added another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, a run that proved crucial.

A pair of errors allowed Camanche to cut the lead to 6-5, but Grace Madlock worked out of the jam to end the game. Mila Johnson earned the win for Wilton.

Durant 5, Monticello 3: The Wildcats improved to 6-3 with a win Monday over Monticello.

Durant took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, but the lead was cut to 3-2 after Monticello scored a run in the bottom of the frame and another in the fifth inning.