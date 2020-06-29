Prep report: Wilton softball staves off Camanche rally

Softball
Wilton 7, Camanche 6: After a furious comeback last week against Northeast fell just short, resulting in Wilton's first loss of the season, the Beavers held off a late-inning rally Monday to improve to 7-1.
The Beavers fell behind in the first inning when Tarah Wehde led off the game with a home run for Camanche, but Wilton responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame.
Mallory Lange led off the inning by reaching first on a dropped third strike, then scored on a double from Ella Caffery, who scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Taylor Garvin delivered the big blow, hitting a 3-run home run later in the inning.
Garvin added another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, a run that proved crucial.
A pair of errors allowed Camanche to cut the lead to 6-5, but Grace Madlock worked out of the jam to end the game. Mila Johnson earned the win for Wilton.
Durant 5, Monticello 3: The Wildcats improved to 6-3 with a win Monday over Monticello.
Durant took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, but the lead was cut to 3-2 after Monticello scored a run in the bottom of the frame and another in the fifth inning.
Durant responded with two more runs in the sixth inning, then held off the Panthers' comeback attempt in the seventh.
Kira Schult was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple, while Kylie Schult drove in two runs.
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Mediapolis 0 (3 innings): Hailey Sanders allowed just one ball to be put in play, striking out eight and allowing no hits as the Falcons (10-1) cruised to a quick win over Mediapolis.
The Falcons scored seven runs in the second inning and four more runs in the third. McKenna Hohenadel drove in two runs while Kylee Sanders reached base in all three at-bats and scored three runs.
Wapello 6, Hillcrest Academy 3: The Arrows scored four runs in the seventh inning to break open a tie game and improve to 8-4 on the season.
Wapello trailed 2-1 after four innings but tied the game in the fifth, then used the big final inning to pull away.
Baseball
Hillcrest Academy 11, Wapello 0: Wapello was held to just three hits in a six-inning loss Monday night.
Hillcrest led 7-0 after three innings, then scored four in the fifth to put the game away. Chase Witte was hit with the loss.
