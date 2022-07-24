PREP SOFTBALL: Arrows' Shafer leads SEISC North, area all-district selections

Wapello’s Serah Shafer was the beneficiary of not only being named the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division’s player of the year, but the senior also was one of several recognized in Class 1A on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-district teams released late last week.

The Class 5A East team featured Muscatine’s Maura Chalupa and Ysabel Lerma. The Muskies finished 37-5 and took third place at the state tournament behind Chalupa’s pitching. The junior went 22-3 with a 1.41 ERA this season while Lerma was one of Muscatine’s top bats, hitting .386 with a team-high 38 RBI.

Class 2A runner-up Wilton had thee players named to the Southeast district team in Charlotte Brown, Taylor Drayfahl and Peyton Souhrada. The Beavers’ Kortney Denkman was named the district coach of the year for the 28-7 club.

Drayfahl was captain of the 2A all-state tournament team, which included both Brown and Souhrada.

Drayfahl went for a .435 batting average as a junior in 131 at-bats with 28 RBI and a team-best 42 runs scored.

In the circle, the junior Brown worked over 200 innings with 249 strikeouts and a 2.51 ERA. She also hit over .450 at the plate, as did Souhrada, who represented Wilton at Waukee High School on Saturday for the coaches association senior all-star game. The Cornell College recruit led the Beavers in RBIs in 2022 with 44, aided by nine home runs.

Durant also had a pair of seniors named to the 2A Southeast district squad in Kylie Schult and Ally Happ while Louisa-Muscatine had three: Piper Brant, Morgan Stecher and McKenzie Kissell, who were all recognized as part of L-M contingency on the SEISC all-conference squad.

Schult threw nearly 150 innings in the circle for Durant with a 2.51 ERA while Happ, a Wartburg recruit, hit .424, scored 28 runs and stole 20 of 23 bases.

The Southeast team in 3A included West Liberty’s three Hall sisters: Sailor, Finley and Pearson.

Pearson Hall’s final batting average for her freshman season ranked top five in Class 3A (.546). She chipped in 39 runs and 22 RBIs while junior Finley Hall hit .484 with a team-best 32 RBIs. Sailor Hall batted .374 with 30 RBIs and pitched 154 innings in the circle, going 20-4.

Shafer player of the year in SEISC North

Along with the 1A Southeast all-district nod, Shafer, an Upper Iowa University commit, led the SEISC North in stolen bases with 47 (on the same number of attempts) and hit .523 (second-best in the conference) over 88 at-bats with 48 runs scored, four triples, three home runs and 23 RBI en route to taking league player of the year honors for the 16-12 Arrows.

Louisa-Muscatine’s Bryan Butler was coach of the year in the SEISC North. The Falcons finished 26-9 and tied for fifth place at the 2A state tournament and won the conference title for the sixth straight season.

Louisa-Muscatine had four unanimous selections to the North first team. Brant, infielder Jersey Lessenger and outfielders McKenzie Kissell and McKenna Hohenadel were named on all ballots while catcher Morgan Stecher was also a first-teamer.

Both Shafer and Hohenadel have been named all-conference five times.

Brant, Lessenger, Kissell and Stecher all hit over .415 this season. All four tallied at least 23 RBI while all but Brant scored over 23 runs. Brant, a Mount Mercy commit, was often pinch-ran for as she was the Falcons’ ace, going 21-4 with an ERA under two. Hohenadel’s senior season checked in at .377 batting and a school record with 27 stolen bases.

Along with Shafer, Ada Boysen and Morgan Richenberger made the North team as infielders. Columbus catcher Jocelyn Fulton and infielder Lily Coil were on the first team.

Richenberger led the team in run production with 39 RBIs with an average of over .400 while Boysen hit .443 with 16 stolen bases while being the Arrows’ ace in the circle, throwing 93 innings to the tune of a 3.01 ERA and 9-7 record with 152 strikeouts.

Coil led the SEISC North in batting average at .571 while Fulton was third (.500). Fulton’s eight home runs led the league while Coil stole 35 bases and had the North’s second-best ERA behind Brant at 2.46.

Wapello’s Quinn Veach and Emily Hemphill both made the North second team as outfielders. Columbus had second-teamers in senior pitcher Libby White and junior Sera Vela (utility).

Veach, a sophomore, and Hemphill (junior) each hit over .300 for Wapello and scored 30 runs combined. Vela and White each maintained batting averages of over .350 this season. Vela scored 24 runs while White had 16 RBIs and pitched over 63 innings, going 5-6 with a 2.87 ERA.

L-M also had a pair make the second team in senior infielder Brynn Jeambey and freshman Madilyn Eichelberger in the outfield, who combined for 36 RBIs for the Falcons.

SEISC honorable mentions included Livia Fuller of Wapello, Victoria Howell and Kennedy Woepking of Columbus as well as Hannah Kissell and Autumn Peterson of Louisa-Muscatine.