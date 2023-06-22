The Muscatine softball team had a solid outing against Durant Wednesday at DHS. The Muskies picked up a 14-2 win over the Wildcats thanks, in part, to a solid performance from first baseman Elsie Lewis, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Ysabel Lerma, Becca Haag, Kyleia Salyars and Mia Molina put up two hits apiece. The Muskies finished the game with 13 hits, including three doubles.

Seniors Maura Chalupa and Elexys Allen handled the pitching duties for Muscatine. Chalupa tossed three innings and allowed two hits and two walks. Allen threw 15 pitches in her frame of work. She did not relinquish a hit or a walk.

Softball

Wapello 10, Holy Trinity Catholic 4: The Arrows took down the Crusaders at South Park in West Point. Wapello parlayed a four-run first inning into a six-run victory.

The Arrows methodically extended the 4-0 lead they attained in the first throughout the game, adding two runs in the second, one in the third, another in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

HTC’s best frame was the third. The Crusaders scored three runs to make the score 7-3. Wapello’s late-inning burst, however, was enough to stave off HTC.

Second baseman Jaden Ecklund and pitcher Ada Boysen had three hits each for Wapello. Boysen recorded one double and two triples, and Ecklund registered two doubles and a single.

Tatum Wolford and Quinn Veach both had two hits. The Arrows finished the game with 15 hits in 33 total at-bats.

Boysen had a solid day at the plate and in the circle. She tossed 4.2 innings and struck out nine batters. Boysen allowed just four hits.

Senior Livia Fuller relieved Boysen. She pitched 2.1 frames and allowed five hits and three runs.

Van Buren County 12, Columbus 2: The Warriors picked up a home win at Mildred and Eddie Ferguson Sports Complex in Keosauqua Wednesday. VBC effectively shut Columbus down with stout pitching from senior Ally Cambell, who tossed five innings and allowed three hits.

Columbus countered Cambell with sophomore Lily Coil, who threw 114 pitches in 4.1 frames of work. She allowed 11 hits, four earned runs and two walks.

VBC’s top hitter was Annabelle Cormier, who went 4-of-4 with three singles and two doubles. She also drove in four runs.

Warriors’ junior Ivy Davison put up four RBIs — though she only carded one hit. Her lone knock, however, was a triple.

Ashlynn Huff and Jade Balmer were other Warriors that had hot bats, putting up two hits apiece.

Columbus finished its matchup with VBC with four hits. Coil, Joeclyn Fulton, Audrey Hoback and Bailey Rice put up one hit each.