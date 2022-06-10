PREP SOFTBALL REPORT: North proves no match for Muskies

Though things looked a little dicey through an inning and a half, Class 5A third-ranked Muscatine sailed to two wins against Davenport North in a Thursday Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Kent-Stein Park.

The home Muskies took the opener 11-3 and ended the finale in five innings, 10-0.

Muscatine (13-1, 7-1 MAC) tossed a combined no-hitter in Game 2 with starter Maura Chalupa throwing all but what proved to be the final out of the game. Jeni Jarrett needed one pitch to get the out and give Chalupa the win. In Game 1, Bree Seaman went all seven and held the Wildcats (2-10, 0-6 MAC) to five hits, though North had it tied 2-2 through an inning and a half.

Bree Seaman’s cause in the circle was aided by younger sister Brylee Seaman, who laced a three-RBI double in the fourth to the left-center field gap. Brylee finished with four RBIs between the two-game set.

Becca Haag returned to action and had the game-ending hit in the nightcap to invoke the 10-run mercy rule. She had an RBI in each game and was only retired three times in eight plate appearances.

Ysabel Lerma homered to set up Haag’s Game 2 winner. Lerma’s shot drove in a pair. In the opener, Avery Schroeder tallied a two-RBI base hit for the Muskies and added one more in Game 2 while also stealing two bases.

Mia Molina, Kyleia Salyars and Kaitlyn Haag each drove in a Muskie run as well.

Brown’s perfect night leads Beavers by Bellevue: Charlotte Brown was in the circle all seven innings for the Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton Beavers at Bellevue, and she threw a perfect game while striking out 17 Comet batters in the River Valley Conference crossover game as Wilton would go on to win, 9-0.

Offensively, Wilton (9-3, 4-2 RVC) gave its pitcher plenty of support. The Beavers scored at least once in every inning, led by the top two hitters in the lineup, Taylor Drayfahl and Peyton Souhrada, who each drove in two runs. Brown was one of five other Beavers to end with an RBI.

Bellevue (0-7, 0-7 RVC) allowed 14 hits. Wilton scored one run in each of the first four frames and proceeded to tack on two over the ensuing two innings with one more in the seventh.

West Liberty keeps rolling: The Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty Comets’ winning streak reached six with a 5-1 victory at Camanche over the Storm in a River Valley Conference crossover.

Kiley Collins had two hits and scored two runs for West Liberty (7-3, 6-0 RVC). Leadoff hitter Pearson Hall went for a triple and scored. Sailor Hall and McKinzie Akers each drove in two Comet runs.

Sailor Hall threw a gem, going all seven innings and holding the Storm (2-8, 2-7 RVC) to five hits. The one Camanche run went unearned.

Brant blanks Arrows: Piper Brant pitched a gem for the Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons against the Wapello Arrows, a game L-M won at home, 11-1, in six innings.

The Falcons’ ace went the distance, allowing three hits and one earned run in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest.

L-M (11-1, 9-0 SEISC) had plenty of solid contributors on offense, as well. Leadoff hitter McKenna Hohenadel went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base. The next two hitters behind Hohenadel, McKenzie Kissell and Jersey Lessenger went for two RBIs each while Brynn Jeambey, Brant, Morgan Stecher and Madi Eichelberger all ended with one.

From the No. 9 spot in the L-M order, Autumn Peterson had a hit in three at-bats with a pair driven in.

Wapello (6-5, 2-4 SEISC) managed a fourth-inning run a Morgan Richenberger RBI hit that drove in Serah Shafer.

Blue Raiders rally past Wildcats: At the midway point of the fourth inning, the Durant Wildcats held a 2-1 lead on the road against the Class 3A No. 12 Anamosa Blue Raiders in a River Valley Conference crossover game, but Anamosa stormed back to win, 6-3.

The game was scoreless through two full innings before Durant (5-9, 3-3 RVC) drew first blood in the top of the third with a run and one more in the fourth.

Anamosa (4-8, 3-5 RVC) pitcher Mady Meeker settled down and limited the Wildcats from there. She tossed seven frames, struck out four and allowed just one earned run in the win.

Hillcrest Academy upsets Columbus: Despite getting good production offensively, the Columbus Wildcats weren’t able to overcome four fielding errors and base runners left stranded in a 9-8 Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division road loss to Hillcrest Academy.

Columbus (7-6, 5-4 SEISC) had 10 hits in the game. Lily Coil was 3-for-3 with two triples and four RBIs, but she took the loss in the circle, lasting three innings and giving up five runs, though just two went as earned.

Sera Vela, Libby White and Jocelyn Fulton all had two hits each for the Wildcats and Victoria Howell had two RBIs while Kennedy Woepking and Lecet Quiroz chipped in one apiece.

Hillcrest (2-6, 2-6 SEISC) had seven hits on the night but made the most of the Columbus miscues by scoring six unearned runs in total.

