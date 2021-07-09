Souhrada's homer lifts Wilton past Durant

WILTON, Iowa — Peyton Souhrada was certain about two things Friday night.

The Wilton outfielder knew the top-ranked Beavers would have a hard-fought battle in an Iowa Class 2A softball regional semifinal match-up with Durant.

She also knew when she made contact in the bottom of the third inning that the ball was leaving the ballpark.

“I knew it right way. It felt that good off the bat,’’ Souhrada said. “We knew we were going have to score some runs and everybody came ready to go because we knew Durant would fight until the end.’’

Ultimately, Souhrada’s two-run home run proved to be the difference in Wilton’s 3-2 victory over Durant, a win which moves the Beavers into a 7 p.m. regional final Monday at home against Northeast.

“I told the team after the game at this time of year, finding a way to score one more run than the other team is really all that matters,’’ Wilton coach Kortney Denkman said. “We got that done.’’

The Beavers got that done with their work in one inning.

Durant pitcher Shannon Head limited Wilton to five hits, but four came during the deciding third inning and erased a 1-0 lead the Wildcats had taken in the top of the second.