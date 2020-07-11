Spartans thump Falcons to collect sixth straight win

RIVERDALE, Iowa — Iowa softball teams are not remembered for what happens in June. It is the middle and end of July where championship programs rise to the top.

After an inauspicious start to the season, Pleasant Valley seems to be hitting its stride at the opportune time.

Powered by a six-run fourth inning, PV racked up its sixth straight victory with a 10-2 rout over Class 2A second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Saturday afternoon.

"It takes us a while to figure out our lineup and figure out how we gel as a group," senior infielder Bell Luebken said, "but we always hit our peak at the right time. We're starting to hit that peak and gel as a group."

The 5A 10th-ranked Spartans were swept on the opening night of the season by Davenport Assumption. They were stymied by Muscatine and Williamsburg in the opening two weeks of the season.

But since the calendar flipped to July, coach Jose Lara's team is 6-1. It has outscored opponents 67-15 in that span and is equipped to try and make a fifth state appearance in seven seasons.

"We've come a long way from where we started in the beginning," all-state outfielder Emily Wood said. "Everybody has figured out their spot and role on the team."