Spartans thump Falcons to collect sixth straight win

RIVERDALE, Iowa — Iowa softball teams are not remembered for what happens in June. It is the middle and end of July where championship programs rise to the top.
After an inauspicious start to the season, Pleasant Valley seems to be hitting its stride at the opportune time.
Powered by a six-run fourth inning, PV racked up its sixth straight victory with a 10-2 rout over Class 2A second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Saturday afternoon.
"It takes us a while to figure out our lineup and figure out how we gel as a group," senior infielder Bell Luebken said, "but we always hit our peak at the right time. We're starting to hit that peak and gel as a group."
The 5A 10th-ranked Spartans were swept on the opening night of the season by Davenport Assumption. They were stymied by Muscatine and Williamsburg in the opening two weeks of the season.
But since the calendar flipped to July, coach Jose Lara's team is 6-1. It has outscored opponents 67-15 in that span and is equipped to try and make a fifth state appearance in seven seasons.
"We've come a long way from where we started in the beginning," all-state outfielder Emily Wood said. "Everybody has figured out their spot and role on the team."
L-M, which has appeared in the last two state championship games, did not pitch ace Hailey Sanders. The Falcons instead turned to her sister, Kylee Sanders.
Kylee held the Spartans in check early, but PV (14-6) erupted in the middle innings. Kaitlyn Drish and Luebken laced doubles to start the surge, followed by run-scoring hits from Reagan Hassel and Jessi Meyer along with a two-run triple from Wood.
"Our kids are making adjustments at the plate," Lara said. "That's all I can ask for. If we start a game slow, can you make that adjustment to start putting pressure on the opponent? We put the barrel on the ball and came out ahead today."
It was more than enough for pitchers Sophia Lindquist and Christin Hartman. Lindquist limited the Falcons (15-5) to one run and five hits over five innings before Hartman finished up.
Lara is not calling pitches this season. He has turned that responsibility over to assistant coach Allie Thiessen.
"I really enjoyed doing that part of the game," Lara said, "but this gives me an opportunity to see everything else. It used to pull me away from certain areas and I didn't like feeling that."
Lindquist and Hartman aren't strikeout pitchers. PV realizes if a deep postseason run is in store, its defense has to be crisp. The Spartans prevailed despite three errors.
"We have to make those simple plays," Luebken said.
McKenna Hohenadel had three hits for the Falcons, who have dropped four straight (all to state-ranked opponents in larger classifications).
The Spartans close the regular season Tuesday at home against third-ranked Iowa City High. They open the regional tournament Saturday night against Davenport North.
"We're at a really good place right now, but we have so much room to grow yet," Wood said. "People are going to see that in the coming weeks."
