State run sets L-M up for long-term success

Getting to the Class 2A state tournament was a win for more than just the players and coaches that make up the 2022 Louisa-Muscatine High School softball team.

It was a win for the program: past, present and future.

The Falcons enter the state games as a No. 7 seed and will go against the No. 2 seed in North Union in Fort Dodge.

The quarterfinal round in 2A will run on Tuesday at the Harlan Rogers Athletic Complex, with the Falcons (25-8) and Warriors (32-3) slated for first pitch at 1 p.m. on the Kruger Seeds Field.

"The girls are great," head coach Brian Butler said. "They play loose. In past years, we've been a little tight. We came into this year with no pressure. We didn't start out that high in the rankings. We hovered toward the lower end.

"Getting back to Fort Dodge is just incredible."

Louisa-Muscatine enters the state tournament with 2A's seventh-best team batting average at .360. North Union is second at .400.

While this season's club felt doubted in a way, the program hasn't since its remarkable streak of six straight titles in the North Division of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference. Making it this far is a punctuation mark for the senior class.

But the next-in-line at L-M looks poised to carry on the winning ways while adding their own chapters.

While the Falcons were able to keep the conference title streak alive, 2021 did not meet the standards set by the previous teams that boasted all-state talents like Randyn Carter and the Sanders sisters, Hailey and Kylee.

"We've had some big names roll through here. I think the expectation was that when those kids were gone, we'd go back to being an under-.500 team," said Butler. "But I don't know if that will ever happen. There are young kids in this program that play travel ball every weekend and then come here and support this team.

"A lot of the younger kids want to be in this position when it's their turn. And they're going to have that opportunity."

While coming at it from different directions, the five seniors on the team know that it'll be their time to pass the program along but are doing everything in their power to extend their careers.

McKenna Hohenadel, a five-year starter, has gotten a front-row view of all the wins since 2018.

That includes a state championship in 2018, a runner-up effort in 2019 after getting bumped up to 3A for a season, and a third-place performance in 2020.

After being denied a ticket to Fort Dodge last season, Hohenadel recognizes the long-term importance of getting back to state.

"Hopefully, we're setting the program up for more success for years and years going forward," Hohenadel said. "The seniors have set a great standard. And (in the games leading up to state), it was super sweet to see some of the junior high girls watching us, laughing with us and smiling at us.

"You could just tell that they look up to us. And they are the next to be coming up here in a few years. There's a bright future ahead here at L-M."

In the circle, Piper Brant has been more and more impressive as she's gained experience since taking over as the team's ace.

"(Piper) just exudes confidence," Butler said.

As a junior, Brant was 10-2 with a 2.46 ERA over 74 innings.

This season, she's 20-3 with an ERA of 1.75 and has pitched 140 innings.

"Playing for this team has been an experience like none other," Brant said. "This team proved people wrong. People weren't expecting much from us, but we came in ready to prove them wrong from the start."

Other seniors, Bree Randall, Brynn Jeambey and Lily Fischer have grasped onto roles for L-M and have not looked back.

As a result, the Falcons have committed 48 errors this season compared to 70 in 2021. Add in the impressive collective batting average, and it's been a recipe for success in Letts.

And for all their efforts, the underclassmen are well aware of what's happening around them.

"This is an absolute dream for me as a freshman," Madilyn Eichelberger said. "I think we're going to make back more times during my high school career."