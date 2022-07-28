Three Beavers named first team all-state in 2A; four Comets get nod in 3A

After a runner-up performance in Class 2A, the Wilton High School softball team was awarded with three first team selections to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state softball team.

Pitcher Charlotte Brown, shortstop Taylor Drayfahl and outfielder Peyton Souhrada were all named first-teamers in 2A.

Souhrada hit .467 for the 28-7 Beavers and is a first team pick for the second time. The Cornell College recruit registered 18 extra-base hits, scored 23 runs and led Wilton with 44 RBIs.

All three Wilton all-staters were named to the 2A state tournament team, which was captained by the junior Drayfahl, who hit .435 with 28 RBIs, 42 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.

Brown was a revelation in the circle for the Beavers. She tied for the second-most wins in 2A, going 27-7 and pitching all but 12 innings for the Beavers, leading 2A with 202 1/3 innings pitched. She also hit .459 with four home runs, three triples and eight doubles, which contributed to 34 RBIs.

In 5A, Muscatine's Maura Chalupa was named to the first team after leading the Muskies to a 37-5 record and third-place finish at state as the team's ace in the circle.

Chalupa went 22-3 as junior, striking out 206 batters over 148 2/3 innings worked to the tune of a 1.41 ERA.

Muskie teammate Ysabel Lerma was named second team all-state. The sophomore hit .386 and led the Muskies in RBIs with 38. She also scored 42 runs.

In 3A, four West Liberty Comets were picked, including three Hall sisters.

Senior pitcher Sailor Hall and infielder Pearson Hall were named to the first team while Finley Hall and Kiley Collins appear on the second team.

Kirkwood commit Sailor Hall was 20-3 with a 1.41 ERA pitching and hit .374 with six home runs and 30 RBIs. Pearson Hall and Collins were among the most prolific hitters in 3A as both ended the season with batting averages over .500. Pearson Hall added 19 extra-base hits to end with a slugging percentage of .887 to go with 39 runs scored and 22 RBIs atop the Comet lineup.

Finley Hall went for a .484 average and drove in a team-high 32 runs as a catcher.

It's the second all-state nod for both Sailor and Finley Hall.

Along with the trio of Beavers, the 2A team included two from Louisa-Muscatine after the Falcons tied for fifth at state.

Pitcher Piper Brant and outfielder McKenzie Kissell were named to the second team in 2A.

Brant, a senior who will play at Mount Mercy next season, tallied a 21-4 pitching record for the 26-9 Falcons with a 1.75 ERA while hitting .417 in over 100 trips to the plate with 26 RBIs. Kissell batted a team-high .468, scored 37 runs and drove in 26 as a junior.

Furthermore, the 2A team also included two Durant Wildcats seniors on the third team in shortstop Ally Happ and pitcher Kylie Schult.

Happ, a Wartburg recruit, finished her career with the Wildcats by posting a .424 batting average with 28 runs scored. Schult posted a 2.51 ERA as a senior with 140 strikeouts in nearly 150 innings work while hitting .312.

Wapello senior Serah Shafer, an Upper Iowa University commit, was an honorable mention pick in 1A after hitting .571 with 47 stolen bases.