FORT DODGE— After six shutout innings between Muscatine and Ankeny, the Muskies scored three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to upset the second-seeded Hawks 3-0 in the first round of the Class 5A softball state tournament.

The seventh-seeded Muskies were limited offensively through the first six innings and were held hitless by Ankeny junior Abby Rusher until a double from junior Avery Schroeder and a single from junior Ysabel Lerma in the sixth inning.

Freshman Mia Molina hit a leadoff single in the seventh inning, and after advancing to third thanks to a sacrifice bunt and a popout in the next two at-bats, she was able to score on a throwing error from the catcher to break the scoreless tie.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Haag then added a pair of insurance runs with her sixth double of the season after starting the game 0-for-3.

Head coach Steve Hopkins believes that his team’s willingness to stick with its game plan offensively, despite their lack of success early, is what ultimately helped them make the difference late in the game.

“Every inning is just about fighting,” Hopkins said. “We’re right there; we just have to keep believing and pushing and fighting in every pitch, both offensively and defensively. Good things will happen, and it did for us.”

The Muskies ace in the pitchers circle, senior Maura Chalupa, kept the Hawks in check all game and allowed just three hits and finished with eight strikeouts. Chalupa’s emotions were high throughout the game, celebrating with her team after every strikeout, and she didn’t back down from the challenge of facing second-ranked Ankeny.

“I know that this season we were faced with a lot of adversity, and with me being one of the number one pitchers I had to hold my team accountable and with confidence. Just play my game and I know my team will back me up,” Chalupa said.

“She’s a competitor; she’s done that her whole career at Muscatine, and she’s a fighter,” Hopkins said. “You see the passion and emotion in every pitch; she wears it on her sleeve. We’re very fortunate to have her on the mound for us.”

Chalupa knows that her and her teammates are prepared to keep their underdog mentality moving forward and that a win like this finally shows who they are as a team.

“I think we’ve been disrespected all year, so just being able to come up here to compete and show everyone what Muskie softball really is is something we’re grateful for,” Chalupa said.

The Muskies will see a familiar face in Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent PV in the semifinals. After dropping both games to the Spartans earlier this season, Hopkins hopes his team can build off the momentum from their upset win and play their best ball moving forward.

“We felt like we didn’t have any pressure on us and had something to prove,” Hopkins said. “Our girls believe in themselves, and they came in and did a nice job, so I’m hoping it gives us some confidence and momentum going into the semifinals.”