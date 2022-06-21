West Liberty's go-ahead inning wiped away by weather, Durant wins

DURANT — Just as things looked the brightest for the Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty High School softball team against the Durant Wildcats, it grew dark for the Comets.

After a three-run top of the sixth inning gave West Liberty a 4-3 lead, lightning was visible in the area of the Durant baseball and softball complex, putting a halt to the River Valley Conference South Division contest on Tuesday night.

But the weather wouldn't allow play to resume.

Under state rules, the game's outcome is determined by the last completed full inning to give each team an equal number of frames at the plate.

Thus, the would-be go-ahead sixth was wiped away by the weather, and Durant was awarded a 3-1 win.

"A win is a win. It doesn't matter how ugly or how you get it," said second-year Durant head coach Aubrey Bland. "We'll chalk it up and move on to the next one.

"Regardless of the score in this one, I'm proud of (the team). Our kids played lights out."

West Liberty, which had previously claimed at least a share of the RVC South title, was seeking its first outright conference championship since 1986. But the Wildcat victory put those plans on pause.

The Comets (13-4, 11-1 RVC) will have four more league games to claim that distinction, starting at Anamosa on Thursday. Durant plays a non-conference home game Wednesday against Davenport Central.

The teams were just about to start warming back up as a deadline for a restart was set at 10 p.m. But ultimately, the skies wouldn't allow it to resume.

Durant (9-14, 6-4 RVC) pushed two across in the fourth.

With one away, Kylie Schult reached on an error, and Sannah Meinert walked to put two aboard. After West Liberty got the second out of the inning, Durant's No. 9 hitter, junior right fielder Hannah Peel, singled to bring in the senior Schult and put Meinert on third. Meinert, a sophomore third baseman, would later score on a pitch that went to the backstop.

Schult lasted the duration in the circle for Durant and got the win. She struck out eight and allowed five hits, with the one official West Liberty run going unearned.

"A lot of kids stepped up for us," said Bland. "Kylie's done a fantastic job all season. I think she's been great hitting her spots on the corners and throwing her pitches. She's done a very, very good job of doing what she's best at.

"Defensively, they backed her up. We made our plays, and offensively, the bottom of the order stepped up and strung some things along. It looked like Wildcat softball out there."

The senior all-conference pitcher scored the Wildcats' first run to tie it at one in the second when she reached on an error with two outs. Meinert kept the inning alive with a single, and Schult scored on a base hit up the middle off the bat of No. 8 hitter Avery Paper, a sophomore.

Last Friday, Durant upset 2A No. 6 Iowa City Regina.

"We need to combine the confidence with consistency," Bland said. "We're getting there."

Facing a full count and two outs, West Liberty junior all-state catcher Finley Hall tripled in the top of the first and later scored on a Durant error.

The Comet catcher doubled in the fourth but was left stranded.

In the sixth inning that would up being for naught, freshman Pearson Hall singled before eighth-grader Kiley Collins and senior Sailor Hall both doubled. Both would score as a result of Finley Hall reaching via Durant miscue and a McKinzie Akers sacrifice pushed another would-be run across.

Sailor Hall pitched for West Liberty. The all-state Kirkwood commit allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out two in five innings.

But without Durant batting in the bottom, a five-inning result will go down as the official end.

"It's unfortunate for the kids," said West Liberty head coach Matt Hoeppner. "It took us a while to get started tonight. And then we did and had that happen."

Durant 3, West Liberty 1 (5 innings)

West Liberty;100;00-;1;5;2

Durant;010;20-;3;4;3

Kylie Schult and Bailey Kraklio. Sailor Hall and Finley Hall. WP -- Schult. LP -- Sailor Hall. Two or more hits -- West Liberty (Finley Hall). 2B -- Finley Hall. 3B -- Finley Hall. RBI -- Durant (Hannah Peel, Avery Paper).

Records: Durant 9-14, 6-4 RVC; West Liberty 13-4, 11-1 RVC

