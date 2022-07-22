Wilton softball has a lot to look forward to in Drayfahl, others

FORT DODGE — Although the Wilton High School softball team lost in the Class 2A title game, there is much the Beavers have much to be optimistic about.

The runner-up effort after falling River Valley Conference rival Iowa City Regina, 6-4, on Friday at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge is the best in school history.

And the optimism about the future starts at the top of the Wilton batting order.

Though it could be said for several Beavers, junior shortstop Taylor Drayfahl just kept getting better this season.

After a sophomore season that saw her hit .394 with a team-high 37 runs scored, she hit over .435 this season, culminating in an 8 for 12 showing over the three games at state.

Drayfahl’s efforts were recognized at the state games, as she was named captain of the 2A all-tournament team.

“It’s exciting (to be named captain), I didn’t expect it,” said Drayfahl, who earlier was named to the RVC South Team. “But at the same time, I want what’s best for the team.”

During the Beavers’ games in Fort Dodge, Drayfahl also had a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored, all while playing silky smooth in the field.

She’s also shown a propensity to swipe a base, going 23 of 25 on stolen base attempts for 2022.

And Drayfahl is hardly the only Beaver set to return in 2023 ready to take the final step toward a state championship after the 2022 squad went 28-7.

“We have hard workers,” Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman said. “We’re happy, but we have a group of underclassmen that are hungry for more. I think we’ll be back soon.

“It’s going to light a fire under these girls. We graduate three great seniors, but also have a lot of quality players.”

Wilton’s River Valley Elite Team pitcher worked a complete game in the circle against Regina, putting her over 200 innings on the season with a 2.49 ERA.

Brown also was one of the Beavers’ top hitters, batting nearly .460 with four home runs and 36 RBIs.

“We put our sweat, blood and tears into this season,” Brown said. “We didn’t give up. We battled to the end. All of the underclassmen stepped up this year. We knew it wouldn’t be easy. We had injuries, but they just worked their butt off."

Behind her in the lineup and working with her as a pitcher is junior Hayley Madlock, who hit .419 with 30 RBIs.

Wilton should also see sister Grace Madlock return to full health after missing the entirety of her junior season. Despite Brown’s phenomenal season, it was Grace Madlock who figured to enter the season as the Beavers’ ace after throwing over 94 innings as a sophomore to the tune of a 2.37 ERA while Brown barely eclipsed 14 frames as a sophomore.

The program will lose three high-caliber seniors, though.

All three — Peyton Souhrada, Payton Ganzer and Madelyn Wade — were starters on this season’s squad and will play at the next level.

Ganzer and Souhrada were first team all-staters as juniors, and Souhrada was named to the RVC Elite Team this season as well as the 2A all-tournament team with Drayfahl and Brown.

Souhrada, a Cornell College commit, and Ganzer (Upper Iowa University) will open up two outfield spots

However, if this season was any indication, the Beavers need not worry.

The 2021 team that took fourth place at state sported a third all-state outfielder in Chloe Wells, now at Buena Vista University. With Souhrada out of the lineup to start the season and Ganzer missing time in the middle, freshman Kinsey Drake and sophomore Catie Hook both auditioned for outfield spots early on.

Drake’s season produced batting average .431 en route to an all-conference nod, which Hook and Hayley Madlock also nabbed.

While she became entrenched in left field, Hook settled into a designated hitter role.

“I think that’s what it’s going to be like next year, too,” Drayfahl said. “We’re going to have to plug in underclassmen, but I think we’ll be fine.”

Wilton will also have to fill one infield spot with Wade, the first baseman, departing for Mount Mercy.

“The seniors brought so much intensity and so much more excitement,” Drayfahl said. “I think that’s what kept us up for so long. It was always encouraging. We’ll be losing their talent, but also their energy.”

But with another quality pitcher available in Grace Madlock, Brown could see some positional work and Hook seems destined for a full-time job.

It’s been a steady climb to the top for Wilton. The departing seniors were a big part of securing a foundation for the program to grow.

“It’s was an honor to play for this team and come here and get second place,” Souhrada said. “Our coaches push us to be who we are. This team makes us feel like a family. I’ll miss that the most.

“This will teach the underclassmen. They can do anything they put their minds to. We were the No. 6 seed coming here and are going home in second. This showed everybody what we’ve got coming up.”

Drayfahl and the returning Beavers just might have what it takes to get Wilton that one last win to be a champion.

“I hope that next year we make it back on this same field,” said Drayfahl. “That’s all that matters to me. I know that all of us have talent and we’re set on making it back.

“This raises the confidence in all of the underclassmen. Even though we’re losing three really good seniors, we can come back, play in the same game but hopefully with a different outcome.”