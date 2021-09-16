Special teams a bright spot for Muskies ahead of PV

"Linn-Mar really got after us and got after PV, too. Watching that film, it was quite the game. (Pleasant Valley) has lost to really good teams. ... They're a very talented team."

From the start of the season, the Muskies’ progress can be mapped out by week.

"We're learning the steps," said Muscatine offensive and defensive lineman Michael Cawiezell. "Every Monday we start with film and see what we need to work on. And out on the field, we take the steps we need to for us to keep getting better. ... We've been down a little about the 0-3 record, but we're keeping our heads high. There's a lot of games left for us to prove ourselves.

"From the first to third game, there's been major improvement."

To open the season, Muscatine gave up 14 or more points in each of the first three quarters to Linn-Mar. In Week 2, Iowa City West scored 35 of its 42 points over the middle two quarters. Against Bettendorf, 20 of the 27 points given up by Muscatine were scored in the second period.

"No matter what we do, this teaches us to be better people and go through challenges in life," said the senior Cawiezell.

A bad game, a bad half-game and a bad quarter have amounted to three losses for the Muskies, but growth is there, nonetheless.