State soccer capsule: West Liberty vs. St. Albert
  • Updated
IMG_5707 copy.jpg

West Liberty's Joshua Mateo defends a Columbus Community player during the first half of a game earlier this season. The Comets play in the Class 1A state tournament Tuesday afternoon.

 Dave Chesling

(3) West Liberty Comets vs. (6) St. Albert Falcons

What: Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal

When: Today, 12:20 p.m., Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Records: West Liberty 15-3, Council Bluffs St. Albert 14-6

At stake: Winner advances to play in a Class 1A state semifinal against (2) Western Christian or (7) North Fayette Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Impact players:

West Liberty -- Jahsiah Galvan, jr.; Juan Mateo, so.; Joshua Mateo, sr.; Ruben Guzman, sr.; Ruben Meraz, so.

St. Albert -- Brayden Shepard, fr.; Gavin McIntosh, sr.; Sam Wilber, sr.; Gavin Tarbox, jr.; Chase Morton, so.

Outlook: West Liberty punched its ticket to state with a 3-0 win over Mid-Prairie in the substate final. The Comets got two goals from sophomore Juan Mateo and assists from Joshua Mateo and Jahsiah Galvan. Galvan is the Comets' leading scorer with 36 goals scored. Juan Mateo is second with 33. Galvan also leads the Comets in assists with 18 while both Mateo brothers have 15, second most on the team. Behind goaltender Ruben Meraz, West Liberty has given only up 20 goals on the season compared to 28 for St. Albert between sophomores Chase Morton and Bennett Clark. The Falcons' top offensive weapon is freshman Brayden Shepard, who has 29 goals scored. Seniors Gavin McIntosh (17) and Sam Wilber (11) are second and third in goals scored for St. Albert. McIntosh is key playmaker as well for the Falcons, as he has dished out a team-high 16 assists on the season.

—Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

