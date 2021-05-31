State soccer capsule: West Liberty vs. St. Albert

(3) West Liberty Comets vs. (6) St. Albert Falcons

Outlook: West Liberty punched its ticket to state with a 3-0 win over Mid-Prairie in the substate final. The Comets got two goals from sophomore Juan Mateo and assists from Joshua Mateo and Jahsiah Galvan. Galvan is the Comets' leading scorer with 36 goals scored. Juan Mateo is second with 33. Galvan also leads the Comets in assists with 18 while both Mateo brothers have 15, second most on the team. Behind goaltender Ruben Meraz, West Liberty has given only up 20 goals on the season compared to 28 for St. Albert between sophomores Chase Morton and Bennett Clark. The Falcons' top offensive weapon is freshman Brayden Shepard, who has 29 goals scored. Seniors Gavin McIntosh (17) and Sam Wilber (11) are second and third in goals scored for St. Albert. McIntosh is key playmaker as well for the Falcons, as he has dished out a team-high 16 assists on the season.