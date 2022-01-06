Central cruises to MAC meet win over Muskies

Coming out of the holiday break can be tricky.

Even while the Davenport Blue Devils were able to defeat the Muscatine High School boys swim team by a score of 111-46 at Carver Pool inside MHS at the Mississippi Athletic Conference dual meet Thursday evening, head coaches of both sides saw good things in the return to action.

"Over break, we made it a goal to work on finishing races," Davenport Central head coach Brian Heller said. "We worked on that almost every practice, and I think we did that pretty well. The other goal we had was to work on our relay exchanges. I thought those were top-notch.

"But we still have some work to do. I tell the kids every day 'What we're working on is evident, you just need to trust the process,' and that's working. It's really exciting to see that happen. Before the meet, I told them they forgot what it feels like, the pain of racing ... The first couple races, they had to relive that and get used to it."

Victories for Muscatine came in short order, who were short-handed.