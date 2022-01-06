Central cruises to MAC meet win over Muskies

Coming out of the holiday break can be tricky.
Even while the Davenport Blue Devils were able to defeat the Muscatine High School boys swim team by a score of 111-46 at Carver Pool inside MHS at the Mississippi Athletic Conference dual meet Thursday evening, head coaches of both sides saw good things in the return to action.
"Over break, we made it a goal to work on finishing races," Davenport Central head coach Brian Heller said. "We worked on that almost every practice, and I think we did that pretty well. The other goal we had was to work on our relay exchanges. I thought those were top-notch.
"But we still have some work to do. I tell the kids every day 'What we're working on is evident, you just need to trust the process,' and that's working. It's really exciting to see that happen. Before the meet, I told them they forgot what it feels like, the pain of racing ... The first couple races, they had to relive that and get used to it."
Victories for Muscatine came in short order, who were short-handed.
Dakota Dahlke gave his team its only win of the night. That came in the 500 freestyle, where the sophomore took down two Blue Devils in the process. His time of 5 minutes, 21.55 seconds was easily the best of the race, as he lapped runner-up Joe Cummins, who swam a 6:32.78, and third-place finisher Geno DelPreore (7:17.91).
While the Muskies took the longest race of the night with Dahlke's win, Anderson thought the longer races especially showed the impact of the holiday break.
"It was kind of a grab-bag tonight," said Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson, who's in his 58th season in the position. "We have kids that are out sick or have been on vacation for a few weeks now ... But I was pretty pleased for the most part. Our times were competitive.
"But I thought some of the longer races showed a lack of endurance. Some of the early races were more competitive, but then the second and third times we'd race, that would show, too. Some of that isn't their fault, there were very few heats, some races didn't have a (junior varsity) race, so the turnaround was quick."
The meet started with the Blue Devils' 200 medley relay of Gavin Hopewell, Keegan Tolle, Kyle Hopewell and Austin Seibert winning with a time of 1:43.98. The Muskies' squad of Owen Booth, Doug Custis, Carter Drake-Metzger and Ben Lear took second (2:01.24).
Although not a winner, it was an encouraging time for the team whose only senior was Custis, as Booth and Lear are juniors and Drake-Metzger just a freshman.
That was a sign of things to come, as Davenport Central would take first and third in the first three races, plus fourth in two of those.
Dahlke would take second in the 200 freestyle with a finish of 1:54.74, a race won by Carter Sullivan's 1:52.15.
In the 200 individual medley, freshman Colin Millage's time of 2:13.26 would place him second to Kyle Hopewell's 2:02.29.
Later, the Muscatine 200 freestyle relay of Millage, Dahlke, Drake-Metzger and Lear would produce another Muskie runner-up. The team finished with a time of 1:37.86, behind Central's winner of 1:33.74.
Millage would take second in the 100 backstroke (1:02.73), after Central's Kyle Hopewell posted a 56.67-second finish to win. Booth took third (1:06.21).
Kyle Hopewell would end up winning four events in the 200 medley relay, 200 medley, 100 backstroke and as a part of the 400 freestyle relay, which posted a victorious time of 3:29.88. Muscatine looked to have a second-place team in that race, but it was disqualified.
"Some kids swam some different events, things that I've wanted to do all season," said Heller. "But overall, they came through."
Lear, Spencer Blair, Landon Castle and Nate Sharar would take third for Muscatine in the final race of the meet with a time of 4:25.22.
The race prior, Blair, a junior, took third, swimming a time of 1:25.88 in the 100 breaststroke. Lear's time of 25.17 seconds in the 50 free also produced a third-place for the Muskies.
Muscatine swims again on Tuesday in Keokuk.
"We've got some good competition up ahead," Anderson said. "We've got three meets next week, and in our situation, we'll have to take everyone."
Davenport Central 111, Muscatine 46
200 medley relay -- 1. DC 'A' (G. Hopewell, K. Tolle, K. Hopewell, A. Seibert) 1:43.98, 2. Muscatine 2:01.24, 3. DC 'B' 2:17.63
200 freestyle -- 1. Carter Sullivan DC 1:52.15, 2. Dakota Dahlke MUS 1:54.74, 3. Calvin Devlin DC 2:06.86
200 IM --1. Kyle Hopewell DC 2:02.29, 2. Colin Millage MUS 2:13.26, 3. Gavin Hopewell DC 2:17.48
50 freestyle -- 1. Austin Seibert DC 23.46, 2. Keegan Tolle DC 24.01, 3. Ben Lear MUS 25.17
100 butterfly -- 1. Carter Sullivan DC 57.98, 2. Keegan Tolle DC 1:00.50
100 freestyle -- 1. Gavin Hopewell DC 52.23, 2. Charlie Jacobs DC 52.70, 3. Austin Seibert DC 53.66
500 freestyle -- 1. Dakota Dahlke MUS 5:21.55, 2. Joe Cummins DC 6:32.78, 3. Gen DelPreore DC 7:17.91
200 freestyle relay -- DC 'A' (C. Jacobs, A. Seibert, K. Tolle, C. Sullivan) 1:33.74, 2. Muscatine 1:37.86
100 backstroke --1. Kyle Hopewell DC 56.67, 2. Colin Millage MUS 1:02.73, 3. Owen Booth MUS 1:06.21
100 breaststroke -- 1. Keegan Tolle DC 1:05.92, 2. Bodie Logsdon DC 1:17.22, 3. Spencer Blair MUS 1:25.88
400 freestyle relay -- 1. DC 'A' (K. Hopewell, C. Sullivan, C. Jacobs, G. Hopewell) 3:29.88, 2. DC 'B' 4:04.91, 3. Muscatine 'B' 4:25.22