Dahlke, Millage off to represent MHS at state swim meet

While nervously waiting for confirmation that he did indeed qualify for the state swim meet, Dakota Dahlke received some assurance from a former four-time state-qualifier for the Muscatine High School boys swim team that put his mind at ease.

Neither Dahlke nor Muskie teammate Colin Millage left last Saturday's state-qualifying meet at Davenport Central knowing for sure if they would be competing at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City for sure or not.

And as the duo were frantically hitting the refresh button on their devices while the state finalized the at-large bids from each district, Dahlke's mind was somewhat put to ease by a text message from former teammate Ryan Boeding.

Boeding, who now swims for Division II's Lindenwood University and is the MHS record-holder in the 50-yard freestyle as well as runner-up at the 2021 state meet with a time of 20.85 seconds in the race, professed his confidence that Dahlke's season was not done.

"I texted Ryan and he was sure I was going to make it," Dahlke said. "So I just trusted that until the page came up (with the qualifiers). He just congratulated me on districts and wished me good luck. After that, I just kept him updated."

The former Muskie's instincts proved right, as the current Muskie qualified in not just one, but two events: the 200 individual medley and the 500 free.

Both Dahlke and Millage will swim in the preliminary round on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. before the competition gets cut down to the top 16 for the finals at noon on Saturday.

Millage is going in the 100 backstroke.

"I was always hitting the refresh button on my phone while waiting (for the official qualifiers list)," Millage said. "I was constantly staring at page waiting. (Head coach Judd Anderson) said I would make it, but it wasn't official. I just wanted it to be real."

By qualifying, both Muskie swimmers have laid the foundation to join Boeding as a four-time state qualifier, as Millage is a freshman and Dahlke made it to state last season as a freshman, swimming on Muscatine's 400 free relay team that took 20th with a time of 3:21.88.

"I can remember a few years when we didn't send anybody to state," said Anderson, who's in his 58th season as head coach. "It was a lonely meet going there without anybody to watch. And we're sending two young guys this year, which hopefully means they'll continue to get better."

Along with Boeding and Dahlke, that team also featured Nolan Recker and Jaeger McCarter.

At the Davenport Central district meet, Dahlke took seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.44 and fifth in the longest race, the 500 free (4:55.67) while Millage was sixth in his race with a time of 55.87.

"(In the 500), you really have to be able to keep your pace," Dahlke said.

While the two are excited to have their seasons extended for the opportunity to go against Iowa best prep swimmers, it's equally about getting the chance to go against the clock one more time and go out with a season-best time no matter what place that amounts to.

"About half our team this year started (in high school), which doesn't give you a lot of time to develop your swimming skills," said Anderson. "But by and large, a few of those kids came along very well.

"But these guys did real well."

Dahlke heads into state seeded 23rd in the 500 free out of 32 qualifiers and 30th in the 200 IM. Millage is 27th in the 100 backstroke.

"I was really excited about going in two events," said Dahlke. "I wasn't sure I was going to make it in the 200 IM, it was borderline. But I'm glad I got through in that."

And with Dahlke having two years left to swim for the Muskies and Millage three, each are setting the foundation for multiple state trips before their high school careers are over and a chance to improve year over year.

If either need a reminder of that, they can just text Boeding, his highly-decorated career started with a 21st-place effort in the 50 free (22.37) as a freshman to go with two 17th-place relays in 2018.

"It's a big thing to go as underclassmen," Millage said. "Hopefully going as underclassmen allows to go back as upperclassmen.

"I think we'll have a lot more confidence having made it this far. I just want to improve on my times from districts and doing the same type of things. I"m not worried about anybody in the pool besides myself."

