Fisher leads Muskie contingency to state swim meet

Madeline Fisher made it back.

And after a year’s absence, so did Vanessa Calderon.

After leaving last Saturday’s state qualifier with no clear picture of who would prolong their seasons, four Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team members qualified for the state meet.

Fisher will compete in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly individually and with three teammates in the 400 free relay.

“I didn’t want to get my hopes up,” said Kaelen Tjebkes, a junior who will swim on the relay team on Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA.

The competition begins at 11 a.m. on Friday in Marshalltown. Fisher will have to swim in prelims for her two individual races, and the finals are Saturday.

The youthful Muskies not only dealt with one of the state’s more formidable regional fields last weekend at Clinton High School but were further hampered by injuries late in the season that may have cost MHS.

“A couple of our better swimmers were physically taken out of the game for us in Hadley Hilbrant and Ava Boyer,” said Judd Anderson, who’s been with the program for over five decades. “That changed some things. It changed our lineup a little bit. With those two, maybe we could have gotten either of them or another relay through.”

Fisher, a junior, will be in the first of four heats to start Friday’s preliminaries in the 200 free.

“It’s a great opportunity to go,” said Fisher. “It’s a great experience and an honor that takes a lot of work.”

She’ll be in Lane 5 and enter with a seed time of 2 minutes, 0.08 seconds, which ranks 26th-fastest in the state.

The top seed is Iowa City West’s Jade Roghair, who swam a time of 1:53.66 at Clinton.

It’s the second year in a row Fisher put forth a state-qualifying effort in the event. As a sophomore, her time of 1:59.32 was good for 22nd place. She was seeded 28th before state as a sophomore.

“(Getting back) is another stepping stone that proves that the time I’m putting into the sport is paying off and is getting me somewhere,” the junior said. “For a while, I was worried it wasn’t.

“But that’s one of my favorite things about the sport. You get what you put in.”

In the 100 butterfly, she’ll swim in the first four heats, where she’ll get Lane 8 and enter with a seed time of 1:01.93.

A race that took 10 to state from the Clinton Regional, the Clinton Region’s 100 butterfly also produced the overall top seed, Davenport Central’s Hannah Cousins (with a seed time of 56.01 seconds).

While Fisher will have to improve on her standing to get into the 16-swimmer finals on Saturday in those two races, she does have one spot locked up in the finals as the lead leg of a Muscatine 400 free relay.

After Fisher swims the opening portion, she gives way to Kaelen Tjebkes, Vanessa Calderon and Sarah Butzen.

“I wasn’t all that worried about making it to state or not because I was at peace with how I did this season and at the regional meet,” said the junior Butzen. “It’s a team sport, but you have to meet your individual times while still being a team member.”

That team took fifth last Saturday with a time of 3:53.64. That gets the Muskie quartet Lane 6 in the Heat 1 of four.

Regardless of where the Muskie relay ends up in terms of placement, Calderon, the team’s lone senior, has enjoyed the extended time around teammates as her prep swimming career winds down.

Calderon said, who qualified for state as a sophomore as part of a 200 free relay team that took 22nd at state in 2020.

“I didn’t know for sure we qualified until the morning after, and we were deciding on shirts to make for it,” Calderon said. “But I think we had a good season no matter what. We’re happy we made it this far, and everyone kept a good attitude.

“I know the girls will have each other’s backs and be there for each other going forward.”