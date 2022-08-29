Heavy on underclassmen, Muskie swimmers putting trust in potential

While numbers have dwindled across most sports in recent years, the Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team continues to churn out quantity to match quality.

The Muskies have 25 on the varsity roster. And the relatively robust numbers should stay that way for the foreseeable future, with only one senior on the roster in Vanessa Calderon.

"I think our team size is a big positive," Calderon said. "And we're all very supportive of each other. These girls are my best friends.

"We're always there for each other, whether it's personal stuff or swimming."

There will be plenty of opportunities for the young Muskies in 2022.

"We have a lot of kids," said Judd Anderson, now in his 52nd season as Muscatine's girls head coach. "That's always a plus, but some of them are very much beginners in the pool.

"But we only have the one senior. She's a very good kid though. This will be good for her."

The new season started Saturday at Davenport Central, where MHS took second to the home Blue Devils. Central won with a team score of 453 and Muscatine came in at 324.

While the young Muskies find roles and ways to contribute, there will be plenty of opportunities for underclassmen to emerge and carry the program forward.

Four-time state qualifier Abby Lear, now swimming for the University of Northern Iowa, capped her Muskie career off with two top-six finishes at the state swimming and diving meet as a senior in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.

But she was far from the only swimmer to represent MHS in Marshalltown at 2021’s final meet.

Younger sister, Cate Lear, qualified in three events, including two relays in which the Lears swam together with returning junior Madeline Fisher.

Those relays were anchored by two others lost to graduation in Elysse Shippee and Eve Millage.

Shippee swam the last leg on a 200-yard freestyle team that took eighth at state with a time of 1 minute, 39.41 seconds; Millage was the final swimmer on a 15th-place 400 free relay that swam a time of 3:42.40.

"It's kind of crazy being the only senior this year," Calderon said. "I remember coming in as a freshman and it's seemed to go by so fast, it's weird.

"I think we're going to do really good. We have a lot of talented swimmers this year and we're all pushing each other to be at our best."

Fisher also qualified as an individual in the 200 free and put forth her best time of 1:59.04 to take 22nd after qualifying 28th.

Along with Cate Lear, Fisher represents an exciting group of underclassmen at MHS, along with juniors Olivia Michael and Kaelen Tjebkes and sophomore Anna Boyer, all of whom scored points for the Muskies at their 2021 state qualifiers.

"Of the juniors this year, three or four swam for a club team," Anderson said. "They've got quite a bit of experience, but these first couple weeks of the season, it's still an adjustment for them getting back in the water again.

"This hurts, that hurts, all of that business."

Junior Hadley Hilbrant is also back after swimming the lead leg of a 200 medley relay that took fifth at the Clinton state qualifier.

Hilbrant, who has qualified for state on two relays as a freshman, was joined on that team by three graduated swimmers from last season in Shippee, Anna Soares and Ellie Storr. The relay posted a time of 1:59.14 at the meet.

Fisher also competed in the 100 butterfly, finishing 11th at Clinton (1:02.76).

Tjebkes recorded the same placement in the 500 free to balance out the Muskie lineup between the short and long distances. Tjebkes’ time of 5:39.72 scored six team points for MHS at the state qualifier.

Boyer placed 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.23) while Michael was 15th in the 200 individual medley (2:33.48).

Aside from the relays, Cate Lear also grabbed the last of the 32 state qualifiers in the 50 free.

At state, she shaved nearly a half-second off her seed time to move up to 21st place with a time of 24.86.

The Muskies even have a few more divers this season to join sophomore Zara Stoltzfus, who scored six team points with an 11th place finish at Clinton with a score of 212.2.

"It's exciting," Stoltzfus said. "It's a lot more fun now that we have more (divers). We have a lot of fun. The other girls are great. Especially after last year where we were down to just me.

"Our underclassmen are great. A lot of them have swam on club teams, so they're coming in with some experience."

Calderon swam on two Muskie relays that went to state in 2020, so extending her last season at MHS all the way to the end would be a satisfying way to go out.

"I think we're focusing on personal goals and times to start," the senior said. "But hopefully those turn into things that help the team.

"I want to keep pushing myself to make it back to state, either on a relay or in an individual event. Most of all, I just want to do my best before I graduate and am done swimming competitively."