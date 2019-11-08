A year after finishing 13th in both the 50 and 100 freestyle at state, Muscatine sophomore Abby Lear will have a chance to better those marks Saturday.
For the second year in a row, Lear qualified for the consolation finals in both events.
Lear finished 12th in the 50-yard preliminaries in 24.51, .28 seconds off the last spot in the finals. Lear's seed time of 24.10 would have seen her through to the finals.
Lear's 14th-place preliminaries finish was good enough to race for ninth in the 100-yard freestyle as well. She finished in 54.08, less than a second and a half shy of qualifying for the finals.
Lexi Hirt scored 171.25 points to fall short of the first cut-down in the state diving competition. The score left Hirt in 27th place.
Ellie Storr placed 32nd in the 200 IM preliminaries in a time of 2:20.24.
Along with Lear's individual events, the Muskies enter Saturday's 400 free relay seeded 20th behind a team of Lear, Storr, Jillian Hilbrant and Genevieve Millage.
