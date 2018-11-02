Abby Lear assured herself of two top-16 finishes in her first Iowa state girls swim meet on Friday.
The freshman freestyler qualified for the consolation finals in both the 50 and 100.
Under new rules put in place for this year, the top eight competitors in each event in Friday's preliminaries advance to a championship final while the next eight move on to the consolation final.
Lear's time of 24.48 in the 50-yard freestyle was good for 13th place, .23 seconds off cracking the top-eight in the tightly bunched field.
She followed that up by tying for 11th place with Bettendorf's Megan Greenley in the 100 freestyle in 53.50.
Lear will also join Hope Reichert, Sarah Schoer, and Jillian Hilbrant on the Muskies' 400 freestyle relay team today. There are no preliminaries in the relay events.
