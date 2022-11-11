Muscatine's Fisher takes 28th, 30th at state swim meet

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Muscatine High School’s Madeline Fisher swam in two events on Friday at the Iowa girls state swimming & diving meet in Marshalltown.

Though the Muskie junior failed to advance past Friday’s prelims in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly, Fisher will swim during Saturday’s finals at the Marshalltown YMCA as part of a 400 free relay with juniors Kaelen Tjebkes and Sarah Butzen as well as senior Vanessa Calderon.

On Friday, Fisher finished in 28th place in the 200 free, swimming a time of 2 minutes, 0.99 seconds. She entered state with a seed time of 2:00.08.

It was the second straight year she qualified for state in the event. As a sophomore, Fisher took 22nd with a time of 1:59.32.

The 16 fastest times will go again on Saturday — the top eight for state medals and the 9-16 competitors in consolation finals. The fastest prelim time was turned in by Waukee’s Nora Kemp (1:48.85).

In the 100 butterfly, Fisher was one of 10 swimmers who advanced to state out of the Clinton regional meet. She finished 30th in the 32-swimmer field with a time of 1:01.88, her best time of the season in the race.

Waukee produced the top time in that race as well with Mallory Kell's 58.60-second effort, with Davenport Central's Hannah Cousins (56.20) right behind going into the finals.

The 400 free relay will be the final event on Saturday. Muscatine's quartet will be in the first of four heats and enter with a seed time of 3:53.64, which ranks 28th of 32 qualifiers. The group took fifth at regionals in Clinton.

Dowling Catholic enters the race with the state's top time of 3:33.71.

Saturday’s finals start at noon. A live stream and results are available on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union website.