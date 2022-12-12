Muskie swim team hoping growth yields results

The Muscatine High School boys swim team isn't worried about expectations this season, but the Muskies are concerned with seeing improvement every time they step in the pool this season.

While the Muskies already have some competition under their belts, the team has found some success in starting the Mississippi Athletic Conference slate with wins over Clinton (103-60) and Davenport West (79-57).

Muscatine has also turned in a third-place effort at Davenport West's Invitational on Dec. 3 and fifth out of 10 teams at Saturday's Grinnell Invitational, where it registered a team score of 197.

"I've been impressed with how we've been doing so far," senior Nathan Sharar said. "We're really young. We lost quite a few quality seniors, but were fortunate to get some new recruits to come out this year.

"I didn't know how we'd do (the first few meets this season), but I came away really impressed. Especially going against teams with better numbers, I didn't expect us to pull off conference wins."

Muscatine's slate continues Tuesday at Cedar Rapids Washington and Thursday at Davenport Central.

The Muskies have just one home meet before the calendar turns to 2023, that comes in a dual against Burlington on Dec. 20.

Muscatine's numbers are slightly down this season (around 20 out), and what is on the roster is relatively inexperienced, but if nothing else, the Muskies are finding competition amongst themselves.

"We're a pretty small team this year," said head coach Judd Anderson, who is in his 59th season as boys coach. "And we haven't even been able to be at full strength this season with illness and injury.

"Our two freshmen (Sam Kotouc and Aryan Singh) have never swam competitively before). But we have some athletes from other sports that have come out that we're excited about, like (sophomore) Kyle Ricketts, who was on the cross country team this year."

They're hoping to maybe just surprise themselves.

"The thing about this group of guys is that everybody wants to keep growing," Sharar said. "We're not the most experienced, but everyone is here to compete, not just out for swimming as a hobby. We love having that competitive edge.

"I think there's good things to come."

The team brings back two swimmers that have reached the state meet in junior Dakota Dahlke and sophomore Colin Millage.

As a team, Muscatine finished fifth at its district meet last year.

"It's a hard sport," senior Ben Lear said. "Once you get in a good number of races, it gets harder to keep improving. But we're just going to keep working and hopefully eventually get to where we want."

Among the top losses from last winter was Jaeger McCarter, who was a multi-time state relay qualifier for the Muskies.

Last season as a sophomore, Dahlke finished 19th at state in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 55.67 seconds. He also ended in 26th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:01.3.

Millage qualified in the 100 backstroke and took 27th (55.87). At last season's district meet at Davenport Central, Millage was seventh in the 200 free (1:50.52), a time that nearly got him to state.

Muscatine hopes to get that pair back to state as individuals along with a relay or two.

"It's a sport of measurements," Sharar said. "What you're able to do one meet sets the bar for what you want to beat the next time."

But Anderson sees most of the MAC being in a comparable, if unfamiliar position this season.

"Even some of the traditional powerhouse teams — Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley — it seems like numbers are down and they don't bring as much back this year as in the past," he said. "We're all kind of in a similar spot in that regard."

The Muskies also hope to see progression from sophomore Carter Drake-Metzger, who was the team's top 50 free swimmer after taking 12th at the district meet as a freshman (24.4 seconds) and 13th in the 100 free (56.01).

"It's been good to get back in the pool," Lear said. "I think if we just concentrate on ourselves and take it meet by meet, everything will take care of itself."