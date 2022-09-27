Muskie swimmers honor senior Calderon, dominate West

While it was anticipated that the Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team would recognize its lone senior with the traditional senior night treatment, the Muskies went above that to recognize their captain, Vanessa Calderon.

Muscatine took to Carver Pool at MHS in Tuesday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference dual against Davenport West wearing matching swim caps. All were adorned with the name 'Calderon' with wings above it in honor of the senior's late mother.

The Muskies sailed to the dual win, 170-40.

Calderon's 200-yard freestyle relay team won in 2 minutes, 1.38 seconds. The senior swam the second leg and was joined by freshman Monika Ahluwalia, sophomore Ella Boyer and junior Madeline Fisher.

Ella Boyer was also victorious in the 200 free, finishing at the 2:33.84 mark.

Muscatine's senior also finished second in the 100 free with a time of 1:01.97. An event won by West's Lily Shaffer (1:00.03).

Calderon also had a pair of third-place finishes, including the 50 free (27.77). Shaffer (26.82) won that race as well for West.

Freshmen Chelsea Carlson, Maya Simpson, and sophomore Anna Boyer teamed with Calderon in the 200 medley relay for third (2:27.13). West won with a 2:23.28 time swam by Shaffer, Lanora Sprague, Amie Hoang and Courtney Walker.

Anna Boyer won the 500 free with a time of 6:47.46, and sophomore Ava Boyer took the 100 backstroke by beating junior teammate Kaelen Tjebkes' time of 1:09.76.

Tjebkes and Anna Boyer teamed up with Ahluwalia and Simpson for the winning 400 free relay to close the meet. That group swam a time of 4:48.51 for the win.

Muscatine junior Sarah Butzen won two events. The first came in the 200 medley with a time of 2:32.70, and the second was in the 100 butterfly (1:18.58). Olivia Michael also won an event for MHS, that came in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.88).

The Muskies also fielded three members in the diving competition, won by MHS freshman Brynn Castle's score of 149.55. Runner-up Zara Stoltzfus, a sophomore, scored a 144 and sophomore Kacie Riess took third (103.95).